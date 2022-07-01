'Girls5Eva' Star Arrested at Protest Outside US Supreme Court

Busy Philipps was arrested Thursday outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. while protesting SCOTUS' recent overturning of Roe v. Wade. The Girls5Eva star, 43, was spotted being taken away from the protest defending abortion rights by law enforcement, as seen in a video posted by Vice News. In the clip, someone asks Philipps about why she decided to protest, to which the actress replies, "For equality."

The actress also shared videos of her marching with her fellow protestors prior to her arrest on her Instagram Story. "I'm doing this for you guys," the mother of two said. "I'm doing this for my kids. I'm doing this for my mom. I'm doing this for my grandma." Philipps has been active in standing up for reproductive rights, taking to the streets last week as well after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and sharing resources for people in need of reproductive resources on her social media.

In 2018, Philipps opened up about undergoing the medical procedure herself at age 15 in her memoir This Will Only Hurt a Little, and in 2019, the Freaks and Geeks alum shared her story again during a segment on her previous series Busy Tonight. "This shame [was] perpetrated on me," said Philipps of sharing her story. "I don't have a shame. I'm glad I didn't have that guy's baby. I'm O.K. . . . We hold on to these things as to not make men uncomfortable, but I'm ready for them to start holding it. I'm done."

"It's not brave for me to say I had an abortion at 15, because it's a medical thing – a thing, a choice that I made, and I don't regret it at all," she added in May 2019 at In Goop Health. Philipps has also taken her advocacy to the governmental level, previously speaking to the U.S. House Judiciary Subcommittee about threats to reproductive rights.

"I am so sad that we have to sit here in front of a row of politicians and give deeply personal statements because the why doesn't matter," she told members of Congress at the time. "It should not matter. I am a human being that deserves autonomy in this country that calls itself free. And choices that a human being makes about their own bodies should not be legislated by strangers who can't possibly know or understand each individual's circumstances or beliefs."