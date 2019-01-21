Halsey Opens up About Having a Baby After Miscarriage

Singer Halsey clearly can’t wait to become a mom one day, as evidenced by a new photo shared to her Instagram on Sunday.

The 24-year-old posted a photo of herself holding her manager’s daughter and giving the toddler a big kiss on the cheek, writing in her caption that she’s eager for a “squish” of her own.

“Dying for my own squish,” she wrote. “borrowing @jasonaron and @marisa.aron ‘s squish for now.”

The snap comes over two years after Halsey revealed in a 2016 interview with Rolling Stone that she had suffered a miscarriage. The singer told the publication that she had lost her child just hours before she was scheduled to perform a show, but ultimately made the decision to go ahead with the concert.

“That was the moment of my life where I thought to myself, ‘I don’t feel like a f—ing human being anymore,’” she recalled at the time. “This thing, this music, Halsey, whatever it is that I’m doing, took precedence and priority over every decision that I made regarding this entire situation from the moment I found out until the moment it went wrong. I walked offstage and went into the parking lot and just started throwing up.”

“I want to be a mom more than I want to be a pop star,” she added. “More than I want to be anything in the world.”

The New Jersey native further opened up about her miscarriage during a 2018 appearance on The Doctors, during which she also discussed her endometriosis diagnosis, explaining that she was diagnosed just months before her miscarriage.

“And before I could really figure out what that meant to me and what that meant for my future, for my career, for my life, for my relationship, the next thing I knew I was on stage miscarrying in the middle of my concert,” she said.

“And the sensation of looking a couple hundred teenagers in the face while you’re bleeding through your clothes and still having to do the show, and realizing in that moment that I never want to make that choice ever again of doing what I love or not being able to because of this disease.”

Halsey shared that at that moment, she knew she had to get “aggressive” about treatment and had surgery in 2017, and that she now feels “a lot better.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Bridget Bennett