Halsey is setting the record straight on her pregnancy. After her Jan. 27 announcement that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin led to some speculation that her little one on the way may not have been planned, the “Without You” singer took to social media Monday to shut down the rumors, stating that her pregnancy was "100% planned."

Halsey hit back at the rumor mill on her Instagram Story, where she asked, "Why is it ok to speculate and pass judgement about fertility and conception?" She went on to assure her followers that her "pregnancy was 100% planned, and I tried very hard for this bb." She ended the note with, "But I would be just as happy even it were another way."

As the singer mentioned, her journey to motherhood hasn't been easy, and prior to sharing the news in early 2021 that she is expecting, Halsey had on numerous occasions opened up about her fertility struggles. Speaking with Rolling Stone in 2016, the "You Should Be Sad" singer revealed she suffered a miscarriage just hours before taking the stage to perform in front of fans. She said she took painkillers and put on an adult diaper to perform what she called "the angriest performance that I've ever done in my life." The singer said she "beat myself up" over the pregnancy loss, adding "I want to be a mom more than I want to be a pop star. More than I want to be anything in the world." She again opened up about pregnancy loss when speaking with The Guardian in February 2020, telling the outlet "it's the most inadequate I've ever felt."

"Here I am achieving this out-of-control life, and I can't do the one thing I'm biologically put on this earth to do. Then I have to go onstage and be this sex symbol of femininity and empowerment? It is demoralizing," she said, adding a more hopeful outlook when stating that motherhood is "looking like something that's gonna happen for me. That's a miracle."

After announcing in late January that she is pregnant, the singer, who was diagnosed with endometriosis in 2016, again reflected on her struggles. Shortly after sharing the exciting news, she shared a photo of her endometriosis scars, which she celebrated as "the scars that got me this angel."