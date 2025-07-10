‘Kelly Clarkson Show’ Staffer Speaks out on Host’s Recent Troubles: ‘Very Hard to Be in Business With’

Things at The Kelly Clarkson Show don’t seem to be getting any easier. Amid reports the American Idol singer is set to end the show following the end of her contract in 2026, staffers are reportedly growing frustrated and scrambling to secure employment in an uncertain climate in entertainment.

The staffer spoke to Daily Mail anonymously after Clarkson’s opening night of her Las Vegas residency was postponed just hours before she was set to hit the stage. Apparently, things are still being figured out, despite the preparations and rehearsals, and her talk show staff do not seem to be surprised.

“I love Kelly dearly,” a staffer told the outlet, adding, “but the whiplash is a lot with her right now. She’s all in on the talk show, then she’s not, then she is again,’ the source added. “She’s performing in Vegas, now she’s not. It’s her voice. It’s personal issues. It’s enough to make you crazy.” Clarkson’s team is reportedly now referring to her as a “flake.”

The staffer added, “She’s the sweetest woman in show business. And not to be mean, but she’s being a flake. I’m sorry, but that’s how it feels. She’s being flaky. And that’s very hard to be in business with.”

Clarkson has expressed being seemingly disgruntled with the grueling schedule the talk show requires. The “Stronger” singer has been open about her desire to return to the stage and record music. Outside of her talk show karaoke, where she performs cover songs of her favorite artists, she hasn’t toured in years.

She’s missed several tapings of her show. In March, she notably had a mysterious 10-day absence for a private matter. It was later reported her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, was ill, and she needed to tend to her children during the ordeal.

Other staffers are reportedly relieved if the show ends as things have been looming. “If she leaves, she leaves. We’ll be okay. We just need to know what’s next so we can plan,” one said.