Classic Rock Band Cancels Show at the Last Minute on Farewell Tour

Electric Light Orchestra (ELO) had to cancel their second-to-last show ever due to an illness.

The July 10 performance on the band’s Over and Out farewell tour in Manchester was sadly cancelled.

“Unfortunately due to illness tonight’s scheduled performance of Jeff Lynne’s ELO at the Co-Op Live will not be going ahead,” read a post on the band’s social media accounts. “Jeff is devastated he cannot perform this evening. More information will become available as soon as possible.”

The last leg of the band’s farewell tour has been packed with issues, as Lynne performed on July 5 despite breaking his hand shortly before the show. He was unable to play guitar during the concert.

According to UCR, Lynne told the crowd, “I’ve had a guitar in my hand all my life, but not tonight…nothing would keep me away from you.”

Electric Light Orchestra is one of the most iconic rock bands of all time. The Birmingham, England band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017. Despite the band selling over 50 million records worldwide, the group holds a curious record—they have the most Billboard Top 40 hits without a #1.

As the song goes, ELO played one more time during their final show in London’s Hyde Park on July 13.