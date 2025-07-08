Pearl Jam Rocker Quits Band

Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron has announced that he’s leaving the legendary rock band after nearly 30 years.

Cameron, 62, announced his immediate departure in a statement shared to Instagram Monday thanking his bandmates – frontman Eddie Vedder, guitarists Stone Gossard and Mike McCready, and bassist Jeff Ament – for “the opportunity of a lifetime.”

“After 27 fantastic years, I have taken my final steps down the drum riser for the mighty Pearl Jam,” he wrote. Much love and respect to Jeff, Ed, Mike and Stone for inviting me into the band in 1998 and for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, filled with friendships, artistry, challenges and laughter. I am forever grateful to the crew, staff and fans the world over. It’s been an incredible journey. More to follow. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. Peace and Love, Matt Cameron.”

Photo credit: Jim Bennett/WireImage/Getty Images

Cameron is Pearl Jam’s longest-tenured drummer after he joined the group in 1998 after his former group Soundgarden disbanded the previous year. He took over drums from Jack Irons, and marked the group’s fifth drummer in eight years. Cameron played on all of Pearl Jam’s albums since 2000’s Binaural, with his most recent album with the group being 2024’s Dark Matter. During his 27-year tenure with Pearl Jam, Cameron in 2017 was inducted into the Rock Hall alongside Vedder, Gossard, McCready, Ament, and original drummer Dave Krusen.

Reflecting on Cameron’s history with Pearl Jam, his bandmates called him a “true powerhouse of a musician and drummer.”

“From being one of our first musical heroes in the bands Skinyard and the mighty Soundgarden, to playing on our first demos in 1990, Matt Cameron has been a singular and true powerhouse of a musician and drummer,” the group said Monday. “He has propelled the last 27 years of Pearl Jam live shows and studio recordings. It was a deeply important chapter for our group and we wish him well always. He will be deeply missed and is forever our friend in art and music. We love you Matt.”

Pearl Jam, formed in Seattle, Washington in 1990, hasn’t yet announced Cameron’s replacement.

Outside of his time with Pearl Jam and Soundgarden, Cameron has also drummed for Badmotorfinger, Superunknown, and Temple of the Dog. He has also enjoyed a solo career, in 2017 releasing his first solo album, Cavedweller. He is set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame a second time later this year, this time a member of Soundgarden.