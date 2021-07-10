Steve-O's Stunt Idea That Was Too Much for 'Jackass 4' and Landed Him in the Hospital

✖

With the release of Jackass 4 approaching, Steve-O and the rest of the crew (minus Bam Margera) have been getting up to their usual, infamous antics. While filming Jackass 4, Steve-O performed a stunt that landed him in the hospital on the second day of filming for the movie due to a stunt where he jumped a "full-speed treadmill with band equipment," including a "f---- tuba." Unfortunately for Steve-O, that wsn't his only trip to the hospital lately, also getting injured doing a stunt that was deemed too much even for Jackass 4.

In a YouTube video entitled "SteveWillDoIt Sent Me To The Emergency Room!," Steve-O detailed a disgusting stunt that he attempted with the Nelk Boys, who have 6.6 million subscribers on YouTube, and a poop cannon. "I bought a t-shirt cannon for Jackass 4," Steve-O explained. "My idea was to fill it up with dog poop and have someone get shot in the face with it. But the director Jeff Tremaine didn’t the idea was really clever enough, so it didn’t happen."

Just because it didn't happen for Jackass 4 doesn't mean it didn't happen. Steve-O attempted the gross stunt with the Nelk Boys, and, surprisingly, it went horribly awry. "My ear canal is filled with dog s--- and it came with such force that I’ve done serious damage to the middle of my ear. So I rush into the shower to try to flush it out, but I’m like, 'I’m not OK, I need medical attention.' Of course, first I got a haircut. Once I was all styling, I went to the urgent care."

Jackass crashed into pop culture in the early 2000s, with a hilarious and controversial series on MTV. In 2002, the first film, Jackass: The Movie, debuted and was massively successful. That film was followed by two more: 2006's Jackass Number Two, and 2010's Jackass 3D.

Sadly, in 2011, Jackass co-star Ryan Dunn passed away in a tragic car accident, and the franchise has been mostly quiet ever since, with the exception of 2013s Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa, which was nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Makeup and Hairstyling category. However, that film featured only Knoxville in-character as the titular "bad grandpa."

This year, fans will finally see the release of Jackass 4, quite possibly the franchise's final film, though that is not confirmed. One person who will take their last bow this time around, however, is Knoxville. The 50-year-old father of three recently told GQ that he does not plan to star in any more Jackass projects after this. "You can only take so many chances before something irreversible happens," he said. "I feel like I've been extremely lucky to take the chances I've taken and still be walking around."