Paramount+ Now Streaming One of 2025’s Top Action Movies

Paramount+ is bringing one of 2025’s biggest action hits to your living room.

Jack Quaid’s action-packed romp Novocaine is now available to stream for U.S. and Canadian subscribers. The Paramount-owned streamer has licesed the flick in the wake of its theatrical run earlier in 2025.

Novocaine follows Nathan Caine (Quaid), a man who was born with a rare genetic disorder that prevents him from feeling any physical pain. When the girl of his dreams (Amber Midthunder) is taken hostage in a bank heist, he turns his inability to feel pain into an unexpected strength in the fight to get her back.

Following its March release, Novocaine has gone on to earn a 81% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with audiences saying the bloody comedy-action flick was just what the “doctor ordered.”

“I’m not a guy you think of as an ass-kicker, but it’s not about that. It’s not about how much I can kick ass, it’s about how much my ass can get kicked,” Quaid told Men’s Health in March in a discussion about his character.

“With Nate, he is so specific. He has this condition, but he’s also an every day guy, and I think to contrast how gory, and how gnarly this movie is, I wanted to make sure that Nate was a sweetie-pie,” he continued. “He’s just a cupcake of a man. Finding that in this movie was really fun, and I just like the guy too. He has made this disability he has into a superpower, for the right reasons—protecting someone that he loves. I would want to have a coffee with him.”

(Photo credit: Paramount Pictures)

The crazy stunts required Quaid to be in “some of the best shape” he had ever been in. “It’s all gone now, but just to keep up with that rigorous schedule of constantly rehearsing, or training, or doing an insane fight scene, and then working with the stunt coordinators to craft these scenes that were fun, and also specific for that character,” he revealed.

Novocaine is executive produced by Paul Barbeau, Glen Basner, Josh Adler, Lars Jacobson, Alison Cohen, Pete Chiappetta, Isabela Salas, and Paul Neinstein and produced by Drew Simon, Tory Tunnell, Joby Harold, Sam Speiser, Matt Schwartz, and Julian Rosenberg. The film is written by Lars Jacobson and directed by Dan Berk and Robert Olsen.