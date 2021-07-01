'Jackass' Taking the Logical Step of Swimming With Sharks for Discovery's Shark Week

✖

The Jackass crew have taken the next logical step in their journey of dangerous stunts, and are swimming with sharks for Discovery's Shark Week. Jackass stars Steve-O, Chris Pontius, and Johnny Knoxville will be part of the annual TV event, and they're bringing along a couple of new members: Poopies and Jasper. According to TMZ, Steve-O says they "went all out" for the Jackass Shark Week Special, and that "there were consequences."

In a promo for the special, it appears that Poopies got attacked by a shark when attempting a ski jump out on the ocean. At the beginning of the clip, the Jackass theme is heard, as the camera pans from the ramp down to the shark-infested waters below. "There's nothing left to do but jump the shark," Steve-O says, tossing out the coined from a scene in an episode of Happy Days.

"What could go wrong?" Knoxville adds. Poopies is then seen hitting the jump on a waterski board, and wild thrashing appears right after he lands. As the clip ends, someone can be heard yelling for medical help. The Jackass Shark Week Special kicks off the weeklong Discovery event on July 11 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Jackass crashed into pop culture in the early 2000s, with a hilarious and controversial series on MTV. In 2002, the first film, Jackass: The Movie, debuted and was massively successful. That film was followed by two more: 2006's Jackass Number Two, and 2010's Jackass 3D.

Sadly, in 2011, Jackass co-star Ryan Dunn passed away in a tragic car accident, and the franchise has been mostly quiet ever since, with the exception of 2013s Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa, which was nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Makeup and Hairstyling category. However, that film featured only Knoxville in-character as the titular "bad grandpa."

This year, fans will finally see the release of Jackass 4, quite possibly the franchise's final film, though that is not confirmed. One person who will take their last bow this time around, however, is Knoxville. The 50-year-old father of three recently told GQ that he does not plan to star in any more Jackass projects after this.

"You can only take so many chances before something irreversible happens," he said. "I feel like I've been extremely lucky to take the chances I've taken and still be walking around." Jackass 4 is set to be released in theaters on Oct. 22.