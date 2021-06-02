Disturbing Details Revealed in 'Jackass 4' Director's Restraining Order Against Bam Margera

✖

Jackass director Jeff Tremaine has been granted a temporary restraining order against the film's former star, Bam Margera, TMZ reported Wednesday, after the former MTV star allegedly sent a series of disturbing messages following his firing from Jackass 4. Tremaine alleges Margera sent a series of messages threatening him and his children after being let go from the film for failing to adhere to the terms of his contract in regards to substance abuse and mental health treatment.

Margera is required to stay 100 yards away from Tremaine, his wife and kids and is not permitted to contact the director. Tremaine claimed in court documents that he has been harassed by Margera since February after he didn't show up to a meeting about the star's mental health and sobriety. Tremaine accused Margera of publicly attacking him, threatening violence, comparing him to Harvey Weinstein, posting obscene drawings about him and commenting that he and Johnny Knoxville should "pencil in there [sic] death certificate."

In addition, Tremaine claimed Margera made several direct threats against his kids, including a message attempting to coerce him into signing a contract he drew up himself: "Look at your children and grab your pocket book and write a check, if you are greedy, and cheap, look at your children again," the message read. "If you don‘t sign the paper, look at you children. Sign your stupid f—ing contract before your (sic) not safe anywhere."

Margera has publicly called out Tremaine and Knoxville specifically in his recent rants against the cast. "My family — Jackass — has betrayed me, rejected me, abandoned me," Margera said in an Instagram video last month. "Not all of them. I love all of them and they love me back. But specifically Jeff Tremaine and Johnny Knoxville. So I feel like my family has f—ing done everything horrible to me and made me jump on hoops and walk through eggshells — which is impossible — and strung me along like a f—ing puppet to get the $5 million I usually get when I make a movie with them because Jeff Tremaine and CKY has started it."

Steve-O quickly responded in a comment that has since been deleted, "The two people you’re saying wronged you (Knoxville and Tremaine) are the same two people who organized the intervention which saved my life." He continued that "everyone bent over backwards" to get Margera in the movie, and all that was required of him was to "not get loaded." Margera then "continued to get loaded, it’s that simple," Steve-O continued. "We all love you every bit as much as we all say we do, but nobody who really loves you can enable you or encourage you to stay sick."