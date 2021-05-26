Johnny Knoxville Reveals If 'Jackass 4' Will Be His Last One

✖

Fans have been excited about Jackass 4, which finally opens in theaters later this year. However, fans might not be as thrilled about is what Johnny Knoxville said when asked if this would be his last outing with the franchise. During a conversation with GQ, Knoxville confirmed that this will be his final starring Jackass project.

"You can only take so many chances before something irreversible happens," he said. "I feel like I've been extremely lucky to take the chances I've taken and still be walking around." Notably, Knoxville did not explicitly state this will be the last Jackass film ever, but it is probably safe to presume that the crew as a whole would not want to continue the mayhem without their fearless leader at the helm. Then again, it is also maybe not out of the realm of possibility that a fifth film, or new TV series, could manifest in the future. Only time will tell.

Johnny Knoxville is 50, with a head of gray hair, a few spare catheters, and very few regrets. Ahead of what he says will be his final Jackass movie, we spoke about his remarkable career for @GQMagazine: https://t.co/RhsER9qHM3 — Sam Schube (@samschube) May 25, 2021

During the interview, Knoxville addressed the struggles that he and many of his castmates have faced over the years, which includes the loss of their co-star and friend, Ryan Dunn. "It's difficult when your friends are..." Knoxville said, then shifting focus. "It was heartbreaking, losing Ryan," He then added, "And it was tough when Steve-O was going off the rails. But he has completely, completely turned his life around and is doing just—I mean, he's doing terrific. He's a different, different man."

"I think each of us was responsible for his own actions," Knoxville continued. "And when someone's struggling, everyone tries to help that person. And at the end of the day, that person has to want help. Sometimes they don't. Yet." Knoxville was asked if his comments were related to anyone specific, to which he eluded they were meant to reflect Bam Margera's struggles. "We want Bam to be happy and healthy and get the help he needs. We tried to push that along. I think that's all I really want to say about it."

Following the interview, and before it was published, Margera began claiming that he was fired from Jackass 4, for not following sobriety guidelines. GQ followed up with Knoxville, who said, "I don't want to get into a public back-and-forth with Bam. I just want him to get better."