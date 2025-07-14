Sarah Jessica Parker Shares ‘Hocus Pocus 3’ Update

Sarah Jessica Parker is spilling the witch’s brew on Hocus Pocus 3.

The And Just Like That … star, 60, shared an update on the previously announced third iteration in the Disney franchise during a Sunday appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Asked by callers if there was an update on Hocus Pocus 3 two years after Disney announced it was in development, Parker revealed, “No more developments, other than we would like to do it. … We would like to do it, and we’ve been having some conversations.”

Play video

Parker starred in the first two Hocus Pocus films as Sarah Sanderson, the sister of Bette Midler’s Winifred Sanderson and Kathy Najimy’s Mary Sanderson.

The original Hocus Pocus was released in 1993, with the sequel making its debut in 2022. Hocus Pocus 2 set up the possibility of a third film during an end credits sequence, with the camera zooming in on a box labeled “B.F. CANDLE #2” at Gilbert’s Olde Salem Magic Shoppe, insinuating that the Sanderson sisters could be brought back again with another Black Flame Candle.

Matt Kennedy/Disney+

Then, in June 2023, Sean Bailey, president of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production, told The New York Times that a third Hocus Pocus film was in development. More than a year later, Midler revealed on the QVC+ talk show Busy This Week that she had only “heard rumblings” about the third film.

“I haven’t seen the script, but I’ve heard rumblings,” Midler, 78, said in July 2024. I think if they’re gonna, they oughta because time is not just marching. Time is barrel-assing to the finish line. Get us while we’re still breathing, I mean, God!”

