10 Best Movies Streaming Free on YouTube in July 2025

If you’re in search for a film to watch for your next movie night, YouTube is the place to go!

In addition to being the go-to place for hilarious animal videos and informational “how to’s,” the video-sharing platform hosts a wide array of films, making it an easy choice for streaming.

Videos by PopCulture.com

From a hit early 2000s disaster film to a live-action Disney cult classic, a star-studded 2016 Oscar-winning movie, and even a title from one of the biggest horror franchises, these are the 10 can’t-miss movies currently streaming for free on YouTube.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004)

Play video

Synopsis: “When a new global ice-age threatens the world, a climatologist tries to figure out a way to save humanity, and attempts to get to his young son in New York.”

You can watch The Day After Tomorrow for free with ads here.

Holes (2003)

Play video

Synopsis: “The award-winning bestseller comes to life in this phenomenally fun, adventure-filled movie starring Emmy Award-winner Shia LaBeouf. Dogged by bad luck stemming from an ancient family curse, young Stanley Yelnats (LaBeouf) is sent to Camp Green Lake, a very weird place that’s not green and doesn’t have a lake. Once there, he’s thrown headlong into the adventure of his life when he and his colorful campmates — Squid, Armpit, Zigzag, Magnet, X-Ray, and Zero — must dig a hole a day to keep the warden at bay. But why? Through it all, Stanley and company must forge fast friendships as they try to unearth the mystery of what’s really going on in the middle of nowhere. Filled with humor and heartwarming messages of friendship and teamwork, HOLES is a treasure everyone will dig.”

You can Holes for free with ads here.

Armageddon (1998)

Play video

Synopsis: “Starring the explosive talents of Bruce Willis, Academy Award(R)-winners Ben Affleck and Billy Bob Thornton, Liv Tyler, Steve Buscemi, and Will Patton, ARMAGEDDON is a meteor storm of action-adventure moviemaking that has you on the edge of your seat forgetting to breathe! When NASA’s executive director, Dan Truman (Thornton), realizes the Earth has 18 days before it’s obliterated by a meteor the size of Texas, he has only one option — land a ragtag team of roughneck oil drillers on the asteroid and drop a nuclear warhead into its core. Spectacular special effects, laugh-out-loud humor, great characters, riveting storytelling, and heartfelt emotion make ARMAGEDDON an exhilarating thrill ride you’ll want to experience like there’s no tomorrow.”

You can Armageddon for free with ads here.

The Phantom of the Opera (2004)

Play video

Synopsis: “Deep in the passageways below the Paris Opera lives a lonely, talented, horribly disfigured man who revels in terrorizing the theater’s employees as The Phantom of the Opera. But when the masked Phantom sees young Christine Daaé, his heart melts. He secretly trains her, transforms her into a star … and loves her. But when she cannot return his affection, as her heart already belongs to another, all the pain that the Phantom has held within is revealed with horrifying results.”

You can The Phantom of the Opera for free with ads here.

Alfred Hitchcock’s The Birds (1963)

Play video

Synopsis: “Nothing equals The Birds for sheer terror when Alfred Hitchcock unleashes his foul friends in one of his most shocking and memorable masterpieces. As beautiful blonde Melanie Daniels (Tippi Hedren) rolls into Bodega Bay in pursuit of eligible bachelor Mitch Brenner (Rod Taylor), she is inexplicably attacked by a seagull. Suddenly thousands of birds are flocking into town, preying on schoolchildren and residents in a terrifying series of attacks. Soon Mitch and Melanie are fighting for their lives against a deadly force that can’t be explained and can’t be stopped in one of Hollywood’s most horrific films of nature gone berserk.”

You can The Birds for free with ads here.

The Iron Giant (1999)

Play video

Synopsis: “Billy Crystal (“America’s Sweethearts,” “Analyze This”), Daniel Stern (“Very Bad Things,” “Home Alone”) and Bruno Kirby (“Sleepers,” “Donnie Brasco”) star as three middle-aged men experiencing midlife crises, who embark on a two-week, New Mexico to Colorado cattle drive adventure to find renewal and purpose. They join a group of inexperienced urbanites, all who have no experience in the wild, and are lead by screen legend Jack Palance (“Batman,” “Tango & Cash”) who won a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role. Along the way, the “green horns” have run-ins with outlaws, mishaps and various misadventures, but learn to appreciate life and each other as they bring the cattle home. One of the top grossing pictures of the year!”

You can The Iron Giant for free with ads here.

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014)

Play video

Synopsis: “Gary Oldman, Jason Clarke, Keri Russell and Andy Serkis star in the thrilling next chapter of Planet of the Apes. Ten years after a deadly virus destroys most of humanity, the human survivors find themselves on the brink of war with a group of genetically enhanced apes led by Caesar, a war that could determine which species will dominate Earth.”

You can Dawn of the Planet of the Apes for free with ads here.

Fences (2016)

Play video

Synopsis: “Some people build fences to keep people out – and other people build fences to keep people in. Academy Award winner® Denzel Washington and Academy Award nominee® Viola Davis deliver the year’s most powerful performances in the film adaptation of August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Fences. Set in 1950s Pittsburgh, the film takes a passionate look at former Negro-league baseball player Troy Maxson (Washington) as he fights to provide for those he loves in a world that threatens to push him down. Washington’s directorial triumph pulses with the universal truths of love, forgiveness, and happiness despite what lies beyond your own fence.”

You can Fences for free with ads here.

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998)

Play video

Synopsis: “Two decades after surviving a massacre on October 31, 1978, former baby sitter Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) finds herself hunted by persistent knife-wielder Michael Myers. Laurie now lives in Northern California under an assumed name, where she works as the headmistress of a private school. But it’s not far enough to escape Myers, who soon discovers her whereabouts. As Halloween descends upon Laurie’s peaceful community, a feeling of dread weighs upon her — with good reason.”

You can Halloween H20: 20 Years Later for free with ads here.

Shark Tale (2004)

Play video

Synopsis: “Oscar (Will Smith), a lowly tongue-scrubber at the local Whale Wash, becomes a hero when he tells a great white lie. When his lie begins to unravel, Oscar teams up with an outcast vegetarian shark, Lenny (Jack Black) and his loyal friend Angie (Renée Zellweger) to help him stand up to the most feared shark in the water (Robert De Niro) and find his true place in the reef.”

You can Shark Tale for free with ads here.