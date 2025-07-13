The Old Guard 2 did not last long in the Netflix top 5 despite a splashy debut. Instead, we now have a Tyler Perry flick on top of the charts alongside some animated offerings

Continue on to see the Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Sunday (July 13, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about the films.

5. Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie

Official Synopsis: “Your favorite penguin super-spies—Skipper, Kowalski, Rico and Private—join forces with the elite North Wind team to save the world.”

4. Almost Cops

Official Synopsis: “In Bad Boa’s Ramon (Jandino Asporaat), a dedicated special investigating officer determined to make his Rotterdam neighbourhood safer is forced to work with Jack (Werner Kolf), a reckless ex-detective temporarily demoted to Ramon’s team after an incident. While these opposites must work together, they eventually discover they have more in common than they expected: the loss of a loved one who was murdered. As Ramon and Jack become a dream team, they do everything they can to track down the perpetrator, revealing unexpected secrets and getting ever closer to the truth.”

3. Brick

Official Synopsis: “When a mysterious brick wall encloses their apartment building overnight, Tim and Olivia must unite with their wary neighbors to get out alive.”

2. Kpop Demon Hunters

Official Synopsis: “When they aren’t selling out stadiums, Kpop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet – an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise.”

1. Madea’s Destination Wedding

Official Synopsis: “Brian and his ex-wife Debrah are shocked to learn their daughter Tiffany is engaged to a rapper she met on a yacht—and the wedding is in two weeks. Madea and her crew head to the Bahamas, stirring up chaos and heartwarming fun.”