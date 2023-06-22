Walmart Plus Week is Coming for Amazon Prime Day, and Here Are the Deals You Can Expect

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Move over, Amazon Prime Day! Walmart+ Week is coming, and they have some enticing offers that might drag you away from the Amazon Prime Day fun. From July 10 through July 13, Walmart+ members get exclusive access to mind-blowing deals across tech, home goods, toys, fashion, and more. To get the most savings, however, you'll need to have a Walmart+ membership.

Starting July 10 at noon EDT (9 a.m. PDT), Walmart+ members score early access to unbeatable savings on top brands like Vitamix, LG, Dyson, Samsung and more. Join Walmart+ now to avoid missing out on this exclusive event, which will end on July 13 at 7 p.m. EDT (4 p.m. PDT).

But if you don't want to become a member of Walmart+, that's okay, because the next day on July 11 at noon EDT (9 a.m. PDT), the savings event will open to all Walmart customers. While popular items may sell out quickly in the first 24 hours, there will still be plenty of deals for everyone.

Walmart+ customers, visit the Walmart deals page on July 10 to discover mind-blowing discounts. Don't forget to take advantage of Walmart's speedy one-day or two-day shipping options for lightning-fast delivery.

Offers for Walmart+ members during Walmart+ Week

Exclusive offers for Walmart+ members during Walmart+ Week include a six-month unlimited membership to the Sip Club at Panera Bread (with a $5 monthly reward) for only $5 a month, a $30 Rover credit for pet services and a 30% discount on SpaFinder gift certificates.

Plus, you'll get first dibs on the first day of exclusive savings on July 10 before the Walmart+ Week deals open to everyone else.

Save money and switch to Walmart+ today, $13 a month after a free 30-day trial

What are the perks of Walmart+ outside of Walmart+ Week? So many. Not only do you get access to all of the great items at your local Walmart stores, but you can also shop the expansive online store with more popular items every day. So, yes, it is a worthy rival to Amazon Prime. Want to see even more benefits to signing up for Walmart+?

Free grocery delivery on items from your local Walmart stores and no markup fees

Free shipping with no order minimum from the Walmart website

Save up to $0.10 per gallon at over 14,000 select gas stations nationwide

Get special savings on everyday items and earn rewards

Use your phone to scan items while shopping in-store for a totally contact-free checkout

Get exclusive access to special deals and product releases on Black Friday, Walmart+ Week and more

Same-day delivery in select areas

And perhaps best of all: Right now, when you sign up for Walmart+, you'll also get a free one-year subscription to Paramount+. Paramount+ offers family-friendly viewing options from Nickelodeon, CBS and the rest of the Paramount and Viacom library. You'll also get content from BET, Comedy Central, MTV, the Smithsonian Channel and more. Watch shows like 1883, Star Trek: Discovery, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, Big Nate, Tulsa King and The Stand, or enjoy exclusive movies like Jackass Forever, The In Between and Scream -- not to mention, live news and live sports.

Best deals at Walmart in June 2023



Can't wait for Walmart+ Week? Shop these June 2023 deals now.

Apple Watch SE

The Apple Watch SE is packed with features and priced to make you smile. Stay connected, active and safe as you take calls, see texts, track your fitness or do a variety of awesome workouts. With its swim-friendly design, you can even dive into adventure while wearing it. Sync your favorite tunes, make secure purchases and get ready to explore the exciting world of watchOS 8 -- just pair it with your iPhone. This model is 40mm.

Apple Watch SE, $149 (down from $279)

The Pioneer Woman Timeless Beauty enamel on cast iron 3-quart Dutch oven

This is probably the prettiest Dutch oven anyone could ever own. With a gorgeous floral shape and a beautiful pink color, you will love this enamel cast-iron three-quart kitchen essential. Also available in yellow and purple for the same price, it's safe for use on gas, electric and induction stovetops, on the grill and in the oven. The Bakelite knob is heat-resistant and stays cool to the touch while cooking, and there are interior condensation ridges on the lid to allow for self-basting.

The Pioneer Woman Timeless Beauty enamel on cast iron 3-quart Dutch oven, $30 (down from $40)

Chaps men's classic fit short sleeve polo shirt

This is a wardrobe staple. This Chaps solid pique polo shirt is made with 100% cotton and has natural stretch, so it's great for everyday wear. Plus, with its eye-catching logo detail at the chest and moisture-wicking performance to help keep you cool and dry, you'll be the envy of all your friends. Whether you're running errands or hitting up the golf course, this classic fit polo is the perfect addition to anyone's closet.

Chaps men's classic fit short sleeve polo shirt, $15 (down from $45)

Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 pressure cooker steam fryer

The 6.5-quart Ninja Foodi is the ultimate kitchen appliance that lets you pressure cook, air fry, steam and crisp all with one smart lid. With the device's Steam Crisp Technology, you can enjoy faster, juicier and crispier results without drying out your food. There are 14 programmable cooking functions and a large capacity, so this versatile stainless steel powerhouse will revolutionize your cooking game. Prepare meals up to 70% faster, enjoy up to 75% less fat in your air-fried dishes and savor artisan bread and cakes in a fraction of the time. (Yup -- you can bake as well as cook.)

Ninja OL501 Foodi 14-in-1 pressure cooker steam fryer with SmartLid, $112 (down from $245)

Apple iPad

In need of a new tablet? This Apple iPad is on sale for less than $300. The 10.2-inch display comes with true tone technology for the optimal display and has up to 10 hours of battery life. It comes with a lightning charger and a whopping 256GB of storage in this Apple iPad option which is on sale.

10.2-inch Apple iPad with 64GB storage, $279 (down from $329)

10.2-inch Apple iPad with 256GB storage, $399 (down from $479)

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ wireless headphones

Get ready to take your music listening experience to the next level with Samsung Galaxy Buds+! These earbuds are the perfect combination of rich, satisfying bass and crystal-clear high notes, making every track a pleasure to listen to. And with the ability to selectively tune in or out environmental noise, you can easily stay focused on your work or get lost in your favorite playlist. Plus, with 22 hours of battery life and the ability to charge on-the-go, you'll never have to worry about running out of juice.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ wireless headphones, $99 (down from $194)

Beautiful high-performance touchscreen 6-cup blender

Like everything else in Drew Barrymore's Beautiful line (which is exclusively sold at Walmart) this gorgeous blender will light up your kitchen. It has touch-activated display and is a powerful and versatile blender with seven functions. It can liquify, puree, crush ice, blend smoothies and more.

Beautiful high-performance touchscreen 6-cup blender, $40 (down from $59)

