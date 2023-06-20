When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

My personal favorite shopping day is approaching. No, not Black Friday. It's Amazon Prime Day 2023. The deals event includes the best sale prices on must-have items from Amazon. While the exact date is still under wraps, Amazon Prime Day 2023 is likely just around the corner, promising incredible deals on top brands. Last year, the event took place from Tuesday, July 12 to Wednesday, July 13. As such, some people are predicting that this year's event will begin on Tuesday, July 11 and end on Wednesday, July 12. But hey... these deals are only for Amazon Prime members. So you need to sign up now to take full advantage of Amazon Prime Day 2023.

Don't miss out on the biggest shopping event of the year – become an Amazon Prime member now and unlock a world of discounts for Prime Day 2023! There are already some early deals available, too, but Prime members will get the most savings and fast shipping for free. At only $15 a month, there's no reason to not take advantage of an Amazon Prime membership if you don't already have one.

With discounts on Apple products, swimwear, sunscreens, TikTok-beloved neck fans, lingerie, pet supplies, makeup and apparel, you'll be living your best summer life come Prime Day 2023.

How to join Amazon Prime before Prime Day 2023

If you join Amazon Prime today, you'll unlock exclusive prices, mind-blowing deals, and a treasure trove of products. Wave goodbye to delivery fees with free shipping on millions of items, and don't forget all the free amazing content available on Prime Video. Did we mention the ad-free tunes on Amazon Music? Join the Prime party and indulge in the perks that millions are already savoring. Trust us, you don't want to miss out.

It's only $15 a month, but you may be able to receive even more of a discount (up to 50% off the monthly fee) if you're receiving government assistance or if you're a student. Get more info here.

Early Prime Day deals for 2023

Want to see which early Prime Day deals are already available for Prime members? We've got you covered. With so many great savings ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023, we can't wait to see what's in store this July.

Apple AirTag 4-pack

With the use of Bluetooth technology, you can use Apple's Precision Finding with Ultra Wideband technology to locate exactly where your missing item is, whether it's your keys, your wallet, luggage, purse or backpack. A one-tap setup will instantly connect the Apple AirTag with your iPhone or iPad. There's even a promotion that gets you 90 free days of Amazon Music Unlimited when you buy either the four-pack or a one-pack of the Apple AirTag.

Apple AirTag 4-pack, $89 (reduced from $99)

Google Pixel Watch

The Google Pixel Watch has customizable watch faces and an all-day battery life, it offers convenience and style. It includes the Google Home App for smart home control and features such as music playback and fitness tracking. The integrated Fitbit features provide health monitoring and come with premium subscriptions. Available in black, silver and gold.

Google Pixel Watch (Wi-Fi), $300 (reduced from $350)

Google Pixel Watch (Wi-Fi + LTE), $320 (reduced from $400)

Apple AirPods Pro 2

Apple AirPods are great, but the second generation of the Apple AirPods Pro have all this: a next-level audio experience with active noise cancelation, customizable fit silicone tips in four sizes, an adaptive transparency mode for when you want to listen into the world around you, a MagSafe charging case and spatial audio that can detect how you move in order to provide customized sound experience. This second-generation model stays charged for 33% longer than the first-generation Apple AirPods Pro, too.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) wireless earbuds, $200 (reduced from $249)

Stanley classic vacuum-insulated 48-ounce wide mouth bottle

This wide-mouth bottle can keep your drinks cold for up to 24 hours. It can also hold hot drinks, soup and more. This bottle's lid doubles as a cup. Find this bottle in 11 colors and prints, plus four sizes.

Stanley classic 48-ounce vacuum-insulated wide-mouth bottle, $33 (reduced from $42)

Samsung 'The Frame' QLED smart 4K TV



This TV can be a work of art, literally. With its customizable picture frame exterior, you can display elegant works of art in high definition when the television isn't in use -- it has a motion sensor to detect when you are or aren't in the room. When you are watching something, you can see 100% color volume via of quantum dot technology with HDR that delivers optimal contrast and vividness.

65" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV, $1,698 (reduced from $1,998)

75" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV, $2,698 (reduced from $2,998)

Rosyclo unisex cloud slippers

The 1.6-inch thick sole on these comfy cloud slides will provide ultimate comfort and support for your feet, and you'll feel like you're walking on a cloud while wearing them. They have excellent stability and shock absorption, too. There are 19 colors, available from a women's size 5.5/men's size 5 to a women's size 14.5/men's size 13.5.

Rosyclo unisex cloud slippers, $20 (down from $40)



Jisulife wearable personal fan

The fan provides 360-degrees of cool air around your head and neck. It's lightweight and reduces the chance of you straining your neck. There are 78 air outlets around the entirety of the device and it can cool you down with just the touch of a button.

Jisulife wearable personal fan, $24 (down from $40)

