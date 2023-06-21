The Pioneer Woman Just Dropped a Furniture Collection at Walmart, and I Need It All Right Now
It looks antique. But it's new and affordable.
When I tell you my jaw dropped when I saw this brand-new furniture collection from The Pioneer Woman at Walmart, I'm not lying. With pieces for the kitchen, dining room and bedroom, it's waiting for you to create the vintage-inspired home of your dreams... but at low Walmart prices. You won't find furniture pieces like this at any Swedish-based ready-to-assemble furniture store, that's for sure. Ree Drummond has done it again!
Get the deals:
- The Pioneer Woman kitchen island, $348
- The Pioneer Woman dining room table, $268
- The Pioneer Woman nightstand with drawer, $189
The Pioneer Woman's all-new line of furniture is not only stylish and vintage-inspired, it's super affordable. This furniture collection is like a dream come true. The best part? It's exclusively available at Walmart. Revamp your space and get ready for the cottagecore home of your dreams.
Don't want to build it yourself? No problem. Walmart offers the option to add on expert furniture assembly from Angi for less than $100.
Every piece of furniture in The Pioneer Woman's new collection at Walmart is less than $500. Stock up to transform your home or just buy a few accent pieces to accentuate the home décor you already have. You know we love The Pioneer Woman here at PopCulture, but this easy-to-assemble furniture really takes our obsession to the next level. Don't miss out on this special furniture collection.
The Pioneer Woman kitchen island
Add timeless charm to your home with The Pioneer Woman teal kitchen island. This versatile island offers two bottom shelves for storage or display, along with two storage drawers featuring full-extension, ball-bearing glides. It's a perfect addition to your kitchen or any room in your house.
The Pioneer Woman kitchen island, $348
Other great items for your kitchen or dining room include a dining hutch for antique china and dining linens storage, along with a kitchen cart which can be rolled from the kitchen to the dining room as needed.
The Pioneer Woman dining room table
Get ready to host unforgettable gatherings with The Pioneer Woman teal dining table, an absolute stunner with a touch of classic charm. Picture this: a light brown tabletop perfectly paired with a farmhouse-inspired teal base, effortlessly infusing rustic allure into your home.
It's crafted from sturdy materials and can seat up to six people.
The Pioneer Woman dining room table, $268
Need seating for the dining room table? These floral styles of Ree Drummond's dining room chairs and dining room bench will go perfectly with the table above, while the bar-height and counter-height chairs would go well with a kitchen island or countertop.
- The Pioneer Woman Vintage Floral dining bench, $98
- The Pioneer Woman Vintage Floral 2-count dining chairs, $158
- The Pioneer Woman Vintage Floral 2-count counter height stools, $178
- The Pioneer Woman Vintage Floral 2-count bar stools, $198
The Pioneer Woman nightstand with drawer
Stay organized with vintage chic in your bedroom (or living room!) with The Pioneer Woman nightstand with drawer. This lively piece is perfect for storing bedroom essentials. Show off your favorite books and trinkets in the open compartment while utilizing the spacious drawer for additional storage. Available in teal and white.
The Pioneer Woman nightstand with drawer, $189
While you're organizing your bedroom with a new nightstand, a matching dresser drawer with four drawers for storage would be ideal for storing clothes. You want it, you know you do. Similar to the nightstand above, you can get it in teal or white.
The Pioneer Woman 4-drawer dresser, $418
The Pioneer Woman queen headboard
This headboard looks lexpensive, but it's available at Walmart for less than $250. The charming headboard effortlessly fits full or queen beds, instantly transforming your space. Experience a burst of personality and style as The Pioneer Woman queen headboard brightens up your room. It comes in teal or white.
The Pioneer Woman queen headboard, $225
You might also want to match this headboard with The Pioneer Woman's vanity set. With a tri-fold mirror, a stool with a vintage floral pattern and a farmhouse-chic style, you'll love applying makeup or brushing your hair at this vanity.
The Pioneer Woman vanity set and stool with tri-fold mirror, $378
