These Drew Barrymore Kitchen Appliances Are Gorgeous -- And They're Actually Affordable

Drew Barrymore's line of Beautiful kitchen essentials is simply stunning. Some of the products are on sale now, and you can save big.

Drew Barrymore is an actress, a talk show host and a businesswoman. But did you know that she has her own exclusive line of kitchenware at Walmart? She does, and it's all under the brand name Beautiful. With a simple, modern look and a focus on nontoxic materials and contemporary features, it's quickly becoming a much-loved Walmart brand that really does emulate beauty, all at low Walmart prices.

If you want a refresh for your kitchen, these appliances from the Beautiful home goods line at Walmart are available in a range of beautiful colors. But the kitchenware from Beautiful isn't just attractive; it's also functional and perfect for whipping up meals, snacks and appetizers. Walmart has great prices on these Beautiful kitchen appliances, so you'll have more to spend more money on other new Walmart finds.

Beautiful products are as stylish and as thoughtfully designed as upscale kitchen appliances -- without the high price associated with them. Try them out today in the newer lavender color -- or black sesame, cornflower blue, oyster gray, sage green or white icing.

Beautiful kitchen essentials

Get Drew Barrymore's favorite products from her Beautiful line today, only at Walmart. If you want kitchen appliances that look like pieces of art but don't want to go broke, Beautiful is here for you.

Beautiful 1.5-quart ice cream maker

(Photo: Walmart)

With summer on the way, you might be interested in a new ice cream maker, and this one from the Beautiful line is sure to cool you down. It comes with a touchscreen display and three preset options (ice cream, sorbet and gelato), as well as a digital countdown timer. The lid helps prevent splatters and with a frozen core, you can have delicious treats ready in 20 minutes. Plus, it comes with a free ice cream scoop.

Beautiful 1.5-quart ice cream maker with touch-activated display, $50

Beautiful hot air popcorn maker

(Photo: Walmart)

This hot air popcorn maker from Beautiful is so cute and retro that it looks like it should be blasting out the latest hits from the '50s. It's like having a miniature time machine in your kitchen that transports you back to the golden age of popcorn-making. But with hot air popping, you don't even need any extra butter or oil. You'll get up to 16 cups of popcorns in minutes.

Beautiful hot air popcorn maker, $34

Beautiful four-slice touchscreen toaster

(Photo: Walmart)

This toaster has a touch-activated display that, like all of Drew's other touchscreen appliances in her Beautiful line, only lights up when in use. It has seven different settings and browning control with preset buttons (including bagel, frozen and reheat). The toaster slots are extra-wide and self-adjusting, so they can fit more of the foods you love. There's also an LED countdown that will tell you when your food is almost ready.

Beautiful four-slice touchscreen toaster, $69

Beautiful 14-cup programmable touchscreen coffee maker



(Photo: Walmart)

Are you still using a regular drip coffee pot? Or do you want the touchscreen technology of a single-serving coffee maker while still getting a full pot's worth of java? Then the programmable touchscreen coffee maker from Beautiful is here to help. It brews 14 cups in under 14 minutes, and the display will only illuminate when you're using it, so it maintains a sleek, aesthetically pleasing design. You can program coffee up to 24 hours in advance, so you'll wake up with a fresh pot ready for you every morning.

Beautiful 14-cup programmable touchscreen coffee maker, $78

Beautiful immersion blender

(Photo: Walmart)

A personal immersion blender is great for when you want something pureed but don't want to lug around giant blenders. It comes with a whisk attachment, 500-milliliter chopper and a 700-milliliter measuring cup. The 8-inch blending shaft and extra-long 5-inch power cord can fit into your deepest pots and pans, and you can get to blending, pureeing, whisking and chopping. And all the detachable parts are dishwasher-safe.

Beautiful immersion blender, $30

Beautiful touchscreen air fryer

(Photo: Walmart)

This is one of the most attractive air fryers on the market. No more clunky stainless steel here. Cooking is easy with the touch-activated display and high-performance circular heat technology. It also holds a lot of food in its six-quart crisping tray, making amounts that serve five to seven people.

Beautiful six-quart touchscreen air fryer, $79 (down from $89)

Beautiful personal blender 12-piece set

(Photo: Walmart)

If you prefer fewer fried foods and want more smoothies, lattes, protein shakes or soups in your life, you can get the Beautiful personal blender for $30. It can also grind coffee and spices with a grinder attachment. It comes with a 13.5-ounce blending cup, a six-ounce grinding cup, a 16-ounce to-go travel cup with handle, Drew's No Drippy Slippy signature flexible straw, a blending blade, a grinding blade, two lip rings for the cups, a shaker lid and two storage lids.

Beautiful 12-piece personal blender set, $30

Beautiful electric kettle

(Photo: Walmart)

You can boil seven cups of water in seven minutes in this Beautiful 1.7-liter kettle, which can be used to make coffee, tea, ramen, pasta, hot chocolate and more. The touchscreen even has preset programs to heat water perfectly for green tea, oolong tea, coffee, white tea and black tea.

Beautiful 1.7-liter one-touch electric kettle, $40 (down from $50)

Beautiful stand mixer

(Photo: Walmart)

It's very rare to get a stand mixer this good for less than $100. The 300-watt speed settings make it a powerful mixer, and the tilt head makes it easier to clean and add ingredients. It includes a coated metal flat paddle beater, a steel wire balloon whisk, a dough hook and a splash shield for all your baking needs. There are 12 speed settings available.

Beautiful 5.3-quart tilt-head stand mixer, $99 (down from $129)

Even more Beautiful kitchen essentials to have in your home



If you love the Beautiful style, you can get even more of Drew's favorite and most elegant kitchen appliances from the Beautiful brand at Walmart, starting at only $30.

