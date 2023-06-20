Sam's Club Deal Alert: Get a Year-Long Membership for Only $25 Right Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

This month only -- get huge discounts on gas, groceries and more by becoming a Sam's Club member.

(Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Sam's Club has an irresistible deal for new members in June 2023. You can snag a one-year membership for just $25, which is half-off the regular price. With a Sam's Club membership, you'll enjoy savings on TVs, groceries, gas and more. Plus, there are perks including discounts on summer movie tickets and gift cards to other retailers. You can start using your membership online immediately and take advantage of the best June 2023 deals.

Sam's Club 1-year membership, $25 (down from $50)

For those who want even more perks, Sam's Club offers the Sam's Club Plus membership. It's currently $40 off, priced at $70 instead of the usual $110. As a Sam's Club Plus member, you'll enjoy free shipping, curbside pickup, cashback rewards, free prescriptions and more. Plus, you get early access to sales before other Sam's Club members.

Sam's Club Plus 1-year membership, $70 (down from $110)

Sam's Club isn't just about the bulk buys -- the brand offers great deals on household items, groceries and tech too. You can also get discounted gift cards, which is like having free money in your pocket. Don't miss out on this membership deal while it's still happening. Membership prices will likely go up soon. This is an opportunity you won't want to miss!

Get a Sam's Club membership starting at $25

(Photo: Getty Images)

Join Sam's Club today and unlock a world of savings. With an annual membership, you'll save big on groceries, gas and more. Plus, enjoy travel deals, a car-buying program and convenient services including a pharmacy, plus tire, optical and photo centers. Get free curbside pickup and same-day delivery at select locations.

Sam's Club 1-year membership, $25 (down from $50)

Sam's Club Plus 1-year membership, $70 (down from $110)

Find your nearest Sam's Club using the club finder tool on the brand's website. Don't miss out on incredible savings at Sam's Club -- this $25 off membership deal expires at the end of July.

Save money on gas with Walmart+

(Photo: Walmart)

Trying to save money on gas this summer? Get pumped with a Walmart+ membership. Enjoy special gas prices (10 cents off per gallon!) at Walmart, Murphy, Exxon and Mobil stations. Just scan the QR code on the pump screen to save.

Plus, Walmart+ members can fuel up at Sam's Club and enjoy exclusive prices too. But wait, there's more! Paramount+ streaming service is included in Walmart+ memberships. Join now for savings and entertainment.

Save money and switch to Walmart+ today, $13 a month after a free 30-day trial

Related content from PopCulture: