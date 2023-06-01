Walmart Deals Alert: The Best Walmart Deals for June 2023
Walmart's June 2023 deals are here. Get the most savings on items from HP, Samsung, Apple, The Pioneer Woman, L'Oréal and more.
Listen up! Walmart is the place to be if you want to save big on some mind-blowing deals. The retailer has a reputation for unbeatable prices and jaw-dropping discounts that happen every single day, all year round. But these June 2023 deals at Walmart are even better than the brand's everyday low prices. Walmart has gone ahead and slashed prices on awesome stuff from The Pioneer Woman, HP, Samsung, Apple and Drew Barrymore's Beautiful brand. If you're itching to save big this month, you better keep reading.
Top Walmart items on sale now:
- Apple Watch SE, $149 (down from $279)
- The Pioneer Woman Timeless Beauty enamel on cast iron 3-quart Dutch oven, $30 (down from $40)
Chaps men's classic fit short sleeve polo shirt, $15 (down from $45)
Most items on the Walmart website ship in two days. Walmart+ subscribers can opt for free same-day local delivery with a $35 order minimum. (You can start a 30-day free trial of Walmart plus by tapping the button below.) In many cases, you can buy online and pick up at your local Walmart store, also the same day.Try Walmart+ for free
If you want the latest deals on electronics, fashion, homeware, auto items, grocery products and more, keep reading to see our list of the best offers at Walmart right now. And, psst: if you're hoping to upgrade your indoor and outdoor spaces, you can get these patio sets for under $200 at Walmart, plus all of these TVs on sale for under $250.
Apple Watch SE
The Apple Watch SE is packed with features and priced to make you smile. Stay connected, active and safe as you take calls, see texts, track your fitness or do a variety of awesome workouts. With its swim-friendly design, you can even dive into adventure while wearing it. Sync your favorite tunes, make secure purchases and get ready to explore the exciting world of watchOS 8 -- just pair it with your iPhone. This model is 40mm.
Apple Watch SE, $149 (down from $279)$149 at Walmart prevnext
Beautiful high-performance touchscreen 6-cup blender
Like everything else in Drew Barrymore's Beautiful line (which is exclusively sold at Walmart) this gorgeous blender will light up your kitchen. It has touch-activated display and is a powerful and versatile blender with seven functions. It can liquify, puree, crush ice, blend smoothies and more.
Beautiful high-performance touchscreen 6-cup blender, $40 (down from $59)$40 at Walmart prevnext
65" LG Class 4K OLED smart TV with Dolby Vision
The self-lit OLED pixels of an LG Class smart TV offer over a billion colors and ideal contrast for watching your favorite films and TV shows. The Dolby features offer premium screen enhancement, and true cinema buffs can watch content in a customized Filmmaker Mode and see the latest movies the way the director intended. It also comes with features specifically for sports fans and gamers, so your LG TV experience can be customized to your entertainment preferences and needs.
65" LG Class 4K smart TV with Dolby Vision, $1,489 (down from $3,786)$1,489 at Walmart prevnext
Carote 5-piece nonstick cookware sets with detachable handle
If you need (or want) an attractive cookware set but have a small kitchen without a lot of pantry space, Carote has you covered. The eco-friendly, white granite coating looks similar to the pricier Caraway kitchenware collection but comes at a fraction of the cost. This set comes with a detachable handle to use on any of the five pieces included, but in a way that you can still stack the pots and pans. Right now, it's on sale $35. The 10-piece cookware collection comes with a removable handle, an 8-inch frying pan, an 11-inch frying pan, a 1.5-quart saucepan and a glass lid with a silicone ring.
Plus, there are no toxic chemicals in the nonstick coating.
Carote 5-piece nonstick cookware sets with detachable handle, $35 (down from $75)$35 at Walmart prevnext
Apple iPad
In need of a new tablet? This Apple iPad is on sale for less than $300. The 10.2-inch display comes with true tone technology for the optimal display and has up to 10 hours of battery life. It comes with a lightning charger and a whopping 256GB of storage in this Apple iPad option which is on sale.
10.2-inch Apple iPad with 64GB storage, $279 (down from $329)$279 at Walmart
10.2-inch Apple iPad with 256GB storage, $399 (down from $479)$399 at Walmart
If you have an iPad, you might miss having a keyboard from time to time. Luckily, Apple has a solution: a smart keyboard. It fits many iPad, iPad Pro and iPad Air models. This full-size keyboard doesn't need to pair or charge, and when you're done using it, the Apple smart keyboard will fold into a lightweight cover for your iPad, helping to keep it safe.
Apple smart keyboard for iPad, $126 (reduced from $159)$126 at Walmart prevnext
Hillsdale Lundy low profile nightstand with USB
Say goodbye to fumbling around for your phone charger, thanks to this nightstand that has a USB port built right in so you can charge your devices while you sleep. The medium-gloss wood finish (available in white or black) and silver-colored drawer handles go with most types of bedroom decor, while the two drawers provide ample storage for your bedside essentials. With easy-to-assemble instructions, you'll be able to set up this sturdy and durable nightstand in no time. Get ready for a clutter-free and tech-friendly bedroom experience with the Lundy nightstand.
Hillsdale Lundy low profile nightstand with USB, $85 (down from $150)$85 at Walmart prevnext
Shark EZ robot vacuum with self-empty base
Make cleaning a breeze with the powerful suction and the self-emptying base of the Shark EZ robot vacuum. With up to 30-days of dirt and debris capacity, you can forget about vacuuming for a month. The robot's row-by-row cleaning method ensures complete coverage of your home, while the recharge and resume feature allows it to pick up where it left off. Plus, with the SharkClean app and voice control options, scheduling and controlling cleanings has never been easier. And unlike other robot vacuums, this one can handle hard floors, carpets AND pet fur.
Shark EZ robot vacuum with self-empty base, $298 (down from $399)$298 at Walmart prevnext
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ wireless headphones
Get ready to take your music listening experience to the next level with Samsung Galaxy Buds+! These earbuds are the perfect combination of rich, satisfying bass and crystal-clear high notes, making every track a pleasure to listen to. And with the ability to selectively tune in or out environmental noise, you can easily stay focused on your work or get lost in your favorite playlist. Plus, with 22 hours of battery life and the ability to charge on-the-go, you'll never have to worry about running out of juice.
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ wireless headphones, $99 (down from $194)$99 at Walmart prevnext
The Pioneer Woman Timeless Beauty enamel on cast iron 3-quart Dutch oven
This is probably the prettiest Dutch oven anyone could ever own. With a gorgeous floral shape and a beautiful pink color, you will love this enamel cast-iron three-quart kitchen essential. Also available in yellow and purple for the same price, it's safe for use on gas, electric and induction stovetops, on the grill and in the oven. The Bakelite knob is heat-resistant and stays cool to the touch while cooking, and there are interior condensation ridges on the lid to allow for self-basting.
The Pioneer Woman Timeless Beauty enamel on cast iron 3-quart Dutch oven, $30 (down from $40)$30 at Walmart prevnext
Chaps men's classic fit short sleeve polo shirt
This is a wardrobe staple. This Chaps solid pique polo shirt is made with 100% cotton and has natural stretch, so it's great for everyday wear. Plus, with its eye-catching logo detail at the chest and moisture-wicking performance to help keep you cool and dry, you'll be the envy of all your friends. Whether you're running errands or hitting up the golf course, this classic fit polo is the perfect addition to anyone's closet.
Chaps men's classic fit short sleeve polo shirt, $15 (down from $45)$15 at Walmart prevnext
Onix Recruit pickleball V3 medium-weight paddle
Take your pickleball skills to the next level with the Recruit by Onix pickleball paddle. Designed by players for players, it features an oversized shape for a larger sweet spot, perfect for beginners and intermediates. The pickleball paddle's medium-weight design and outstanding feel make it easy to play with, and the protective edge guard keeps it in top condition. All ages and skill levels can enjoy the wildly fun game of pickleball with an attractive blue paddle like this. Get ready to master the fastest-growing game in the U.S. and have a blast on the court!
Onix Recruit pickleball V3 medium-weight paddle, $29 (down from $40)$29 at Walmart
But hey, don't forget the pickleballs themselves. Onix's Recruit brand also currently has a sale on a three-pack of these bright yellow balls.
Onix Recruit 3-pack pickleball pure outdoor balls, $9 (down from $10)$9 at Walmart prevnext
Topvision soundbar with subwoofer and remote
This isn't some huge soundbar that will take up a ton of space around your TV. You can mount it on the wall or place it above or below your TV on a shelf. It has 50 watts of output power for more immersive audio and two powerful full-range speakers that provide HiFi audio. Its digital signal processor ensures that the sound output is stable and accurate. Plus, it comes with three equalizer modes so that you can choose the sound experience that's right for you. There's even wireless Bluetooth 5.0 so you can pair your soundbar with anything -- not just your TV. It supports 3.5mm for RCA and AUX sound if you want wired audio.
Hurry -- this $37 deal won't last.
Topvision TV soundbar home theater audio sound system, $37 (down from $100)$37 at Walmart prevnext
14" HP laptop with Intel Core i3 processor
This 14-inch HP laptop is the perfect combination of performance and portability. It's powered by an Intel processor and features a micro-edge bezel display. With a long-lasting battery life and quick-charging capability, you can stay connected and productive all day long. Plus its lightweight design means you can take it with you wherever you go without weighing yourself down. Whether you're watching videos, browsing the web or video conferencing with colleagues, this HP laptop has got you covered.
14" HP laptop with Intel Core i3-1115G4 and 4GB RAM, $285 (down from $349)$285 at Walmart prev