Get the 4.6-Star-Rated Ninja Foodi Steam Fryer for Less Than Half Price at Walmart

This, my friends, is the Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 pressure cooker/steam fryer, and it's currently discounted more than half-off at Walmart. You can order online now and get ready for easy cooking all summer long. But we think you should hurry and buy now -- a deal this good won't last, and you should take advantage of it before it's gone.

Get the deal:



Ninja OL501 Foodi 14-in-1 pressure cooker steam fryer with SmartLid, $110 (down from $245)

You've definitely already heard of the InstantPot, but the Ninja Foodi takes things to the next level. It's sort of like an Instant Pot and an air fryer all rolled into one, with even more functions than that. But don't take our word for it -- it's rated 4.6 stars on the Walmart website. If you're looking for a new kitchen tool that saves space and time, this is your cooking lifesaver.

Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 pressure cooker steam fryer

(Photo: Walmart)

It's time to unlock a world of culinary possibilities with the 6.5-quart Ninja Foodi. This ultimate kitchen appliance lets you pressure cook, air fry, steam and crisp all with one smart lid. With the device's Steam Crisp Technology, you can enjoy faster, juicier and crispier results without drying out your food. With 14 programmable cooking functions and a large capacity, this versatile stainless steel powerhouse will revolutionize your cooking game. Prepare meals up to 70% faster, enjoy up to 75% less fat in your air-fried dishes and savor artisan bread and cakes in a fraction of the time. (Yup -- you can bake as well as cook.)

In fact, one reviewer said this: "This Ninja can almost replace every other cooking device I have. I have used it for whole chickens, roasts, any number of vegetables, oatmeal, hard-boiled eggs and cheesecakes. Planning to make yogurt and [try] proofing/baking bread. If you haven't tried pressure cooking I highly recommend it. It's great for pressure cooking chicken and then air frying it for crispness."

Ninja OL501 Foodi 14-in-1 pressure cooker steam fryer with SmartLid, $110 (down from $245)

