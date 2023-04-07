I Tried Out Walmart+ for 30 Days, and I Think I Might Be Done with Amazon Prime

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Walmart+ often lives in Amazon Prime's shadow, but it shouldn't. I took advantage of the 30-day free trial, and I might just be sticking with it for good. I am a big foodie who cooks for a family of five, and grocery delivery makes my life so much easier -- and Walmart is the only service that still offers free grocery delivery ever since Amazon Fresh nixed its free delivery for orders under $150. Plus, since Walmart has a price match policy (Amazon does not) I wanted to get the most savings I possibly can, especially with all the inflation.

I found that the grocery deals were so much more substantial on Walmart than Amazon. It wasn't even close. And while there's not the same kind of variety that's found at Whole Foods (which is owned by Amazon), the organic selections at Walmart have only been increasing and improving in the past few years. I was also able to get cheaper gas at a Walmart Fuel Station and save $0.10 per gallon. My partner really enjoyed the Walmart Scan and Go feature when we stopped by a store to get a few things.

For me, it was worth it -- especially since I spend so much money on groceries. If you're an Amazon Prime member, you might want to switch to Walmart+ or add a subscription to Walmart+ on top of it. Ever since Walmart rolled out its exclusive membership plan, it's been getting better and better. Walmart+ looks more tempting than ever. You get a 30-day free trial, too, so you have nothing to lose by trying out Walmart+ today.

If you're already getting delivery orders from Walmart (or, ahem, Amazon), then you can save money by signing up for Walmart+ today. You'll get Walmart's low prices at an even bigger discount when you sign up for the membership subscription. With all the perks of becoming a Walmart+ member, you really can save money and live better. Try it free for 30 days, then pay only $12.95 a month.

What are the perks of Walmart+? Not only do you get access to all of the great items at your local Walmart stores, but you can also shop the expansive online store with more popular items every day. So, yes, it is a worthy rival to Amazon Prime. Want to see even more benefits to signing up for Walmart+?

Free grocery delivery on items from your local Walmart stores and no markup fees

Free shipping with no order minimum from the Walmart website

Save up to $0.10 per gallon at over 14,000 select gas stations nationwide

Get special savings on everyday items and earn rewards

Use your phone to scan items while shopping in-store for a totally contact-free checkout

Get exclusive access to special deals and product releases on Black Friday and more

And perhaps best of all: Right now, when you sign up for Walmart+, you'll also get a free one-year subscription to Paramount+. Paramount+ offers family-friendly viewing options from Nickelodeon, CBS and the rest of the Paramount and Viacom library. You'll also get content from BET, Comedy Central, MTV, the Smithsonian Channel and more. Watch shows like 1883, Star Trek: Discovery, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, Big Nate, Tulsa King and The Stand, or enjoy exclusive movies like Jackass Forever, The In Between and Scream -- not to mention, live news and live sports.

