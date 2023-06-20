This Magic Bullet Compact Blender Is Only $25 at Walmart

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

This is the Magic Bullet Mini compact personal blender. Its compact size makes it ideal for small spaces such as kitchen counters, dorm rooms and offices. It's even suitcase-friendly for your travel adventures. Right now, it's at its lowest price ever on the Walmart website -- don't miss out on this great deal.



Take advantage of this offer now:

Each Magic Bullet Mini comes with a powerful 200-watt motor base, a sturdy cross blade crafted from stainless steel, a convenient 14-ounce party mug, a versatile short cup, a comfort lip ring, a handy stay-fresh resealable lid and a fantastic recipe guide to spark your creativity.



Plus, Magic Bullet has got you covered with a one-year limited warranty, ensuring your satisfaction and confidence in your new personal compact blender. Don't miss out on this incredible Walmart deal.

Magic Bullet Mini compact personal blender

(Photo: Walmart)

Not only is Magic Bullet's signature cross blade durable and efficient, but the cups included in the mini blender are also crafted from super-durable, BPA-free plastic. And here's the best part: cleaning up is a breeze! Just twist off the blade, give it a quick rinse with soap and water and pop the cups in the dishwasher's top rack. Pretty simple, huh?

Prepare to embark on a culinary journey no matter how small your space is, because this compact kitchen tool is here to amaze you. With its 200-watt high-torque motor, there are no limits to the delicious sauces, dips, drinks and snacks you can whip up in a matter of seconds. The Magic Bullet Mini lets you blend, mix, chop and pulse your way to tasty perfection.

Magic Bullet Mini 14-ounce compact personal blender, $25 (reduced from $35)

