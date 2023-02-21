Last Chance: The Best Presidents Day Deals at Walmart You Can Still Get
Walmart is already known for its low prices, but you can save even more money if you pay attention to Walmart's daily deals. Every day, there are rollbacks and flash picks on sale at even lower prices than usual. And there are still last-minute Presidents Day sales going on, so the deals are especially tempting.
Top Walmart items on sale now:
65" LG Class 4K smart TV with Dolby Vision, $1,599 (down from $3,786)
- Dyson V8 Fluffy cordless vacuum, $280 (reduced from $450)
- Sealy Cool & Clean 10-inch gel memory foam queen-sized mattress, $598 (down from $700)
- Apple AirPods with charging case, $99 (down from $119)
We found deals on smart TVs, Apple products, and other big tech items. But that's not all: We also found great discounts on the popular The Pioneer Woman line, with home and kitchen essentials you won't want to miss.
Most items on the Walmart website ship in two days. Walmart+ subscribers can opt for free same-day local delivery with a $35 order minimum. In many cases, you can buy online and pick up at your local Walmart store, also the same day.
If you want the latest deals on electronics, fashion, homeware, auto items, grocery products and more, keep reading to see our list of the best offers at Walmart right now with Presidents Day 2023 deals while you still can.
Apple AirPods with charging case
Apple AirPods are on sale at Walmart now (with the charger case) and they're compatible with all your favorite music streaming platforms and all of your Apple devices. You can control the headphones just by saying "Hey Siri," so listening to music really can be a totally hands-free experience.
Apple AirPods with charging case, $99 (down from $119)$99 at Walmart prevnext
10.2-inch Apple iPad with 64GB storage
In need of a new tablet? This Apple iPad is on sale for less than $300. The 10.2-inch display comes with true tone technology for the optimal display and has up to 10 hours of battery life. It comes with a lightning charger and 64GB of storage, but the $399 256GB storage Apple iPad option is on sale too.
10.2-inch Apple iPad with 64GB storage, $269 (down from $329)$269 at Walmart
10.2-inch Apple iPad with 256GB storage, $399 (down from $479)$399 at Walmart prevnext
Fitbit Inspire 2 fitness tracker
The black Fitbit Inspire 2 is currently almost 50% off at Walmart, and it comes with a one-year free trial for the Fitbit app on your phone. Stay on top of your exercise resolutions with the Fitbit Inspire 2 and a year of Fitbit Premium.
Fitbit Inspire 2 fitness tracker, $56 (reduced from $100)$56 at Walmart prevnext
65" LG Class 4K OLED smart TV with Dolby Vision
The self-lit OLED pixels of an LG Class smart TV offer over a billion colors and ideal contrast for watching your favorite films and TV shows. The Dolby features offer premium screen enhancement, and true cinema buffs can watch content in a customized Filmmaker Mode and see the latest movies the way the director intended. It also comes with features specifically for sports fans and gamers, so your LG TV experience can be customized to your entertainment preferences and needs.
65" LG Class 4K smart TV with Dolby Vision, $1,599 (down from $3,786)$1,599 at Walmart prevnext
65" Samsung Class S95B OLED 4K smart TV
This Samsung OLED 4K smart TV features millions of colors in ultra-fine precision and a 4K processor with AI technology to upscale the resolution of your favorite TV shows and movies. It's been reduced to just about half its original price.
65" Samsung Class S95B OLED 4K smart TV, $1,779 (down from $3,500)$1,779 at Walmart prevnext
55" LG Class 4K UHD smart TV
This smart TV from LG offers ultra high-definition picture at a lower price point. It supports all your favorite streaming platforms and comes with a 4K processor to create sharp colors and contrasts. Gamers will enjoy LG's game optimizer and dashboard settings, and sports fan can enable alerts to remind them to watch their favorite games. And it's all less than $400.
55" LG Class 4K UHD smart TV, $358 (down from $448)$358 at Walmart prevnext
Gap Home upholstered wood base sofa
Good looking furniture at Walmart? Believe it. Still available post-Presidents Day, you can get a great deal on this 4.1-star-rated sofa by Gap Home. It measures 84" x 35" x 36" and includes matching throw pillows.
Says one reviewer: "Love, love, love this couch! Love the color and how super comfy it is. I wasn't expecting it to be as thick and big as it is, but it makes me think the cushions will last a long time."
Gap Home upholstered wood base sofa, $500 (down from $635)$500 at Walmart prevnext
Roku Smart Home 2-pack indoor camera SE
Home monitoring can be even easier if you install these indoor cameras from the Roku Smart Home collection around your house. Watch live on your Roku Smart Home mobile app while you're out of the house. And yes, they'll even work at night, too. The indoor cameras come with motion detectors that blast 80 decibels on a siren to deter intruders, but you can set up customized motion detection zones to reduce false alerts. Oh, and the cameras detect smoke and carbon monoxide as well, so you have even more increased peace of mind.
Roku Smart Home 2-pack indoor camera SE, $38 (down from $50)$38 at Walmart prevnext
Dyson V8 Fluffy cordless vacuum
Get a head start on spring cleaning with the Dyson V8 Fluffy cordless vacuum with superior deep-cleaning suction that only Dyson can offer, on sale now. You can easily switch between deep carpet cleaning and hardwood floor settings with the push of a button, and because it's cordless, it easily switches to a handheld vacuum to make it easier to clean hard-to-reach spaces.
Dyson V8 Fluffy cordless vacuum, $280 (reduced from $450)$280 at Walmart prevnext
The Pioneer Woman folk geo deluxe bird feeder
Spring will be here soon, and you can get a glimpse of those early birds in your backyard or front lawn with an easy-to-clean deluxe bird feeder from Ree Drummond's Walmart brand, Pioneer Woman. The folk geo design is durable, easy to fill with bird seed, has multiple ports for birds to eat from, and most importantly, it will look attractive wherever you put it.
The Pioneer Woman folk geo deluxe bird feeder, $25 (down from $28)$25 at Walmart prevnext
Style2 seven-piece mix and match reversible bed in a bag
Can't make up your mind about the kind of bedroom décor you want to have? Style2 has mix and match seven-piece bed sets available in five different colors and styles. The sets are reversible, so you can change the designs based on your mood. Included is a comforter, two pillow shams, two pillowcases, one flat sheet and one fitted sheet. And it all comes in a convenient-to-store single bag, so update your bedroom today for only $25.
Style2 Alfie gray seven-piece mix and match reversible bed in a bag, $25 (down from $40)$25 at Walmart prevnext
Aicok 5.5-quart stand mixer with double hook
It's not everyday you get a stand mixer for under $100, but that's exactly what Walmart is offering right now. This 5.5-quart model comes with double dough hooks to emulate two kneading hands, making your breads and dough come out better than ever. There are also whisk and paddle beater attachments. The Aicok stand mixer comes in six speeds so you can mix, beat, cream. whip, whisk, knead, and more.
Aicok 5.5-quart stand mixer with double hook, $90 (down from $185)$90 at Walmart prevnext
Soundcore Flare 2 portable speaker
The Flare 2 is waterproof, has a 12-hour playtime, uses a USB-C charging system and has multiple light modes for exciting visuals. Plus, the portable speaker comes with BassUp technology, which can deliver 100% more bass than ordinary Bluetooth portable speakers.
Soundcore Flare 2 portable speaker, $59 (reduced from $79)$59 at Walmart prevnext
Sealy Cool & Clean 10" gel memory foam mattress
There are a lot of furniture and mattress sales still happening for the week of Presidents Day, even at Walmart. Right now, you can get a new gel memory foam queen mattress for less than $600. The gel-infused memory foam layer is available in 8-inch, 10-inch and 12-inch heights, and the mattress comes in twin, twin XL, full, queen and king sizes.
Sealy Cool & Clean 10" gel memory foam mattress (queen), $598 (down from $700)$598 at Walmart prevnext
Mainstays 13.2-gallon motion sensor trash can
This affordable trash can from Mainstays operates with infrared motion sensor technology -- wave a hand over the front of the lid and it will open automatically. You can switch to manual mode if you need to keep the garbage can open for a longer period of time. It's battery-operated.
Mainstays 13.2-gallon motion sensor trash can, $45 (down from $55)$45 at Walmart prevnext
Beautiful six-quart programmable slow cooker
Drew Barrymore's Beautiful line of kitchenware and home items at Walmart offers contemporary-looking household essentials, cookware and bakeware that look simply... well, beautiful. This six-quart programmable slow cooker is enough to feed up to seven people. The integrated flat screen control panel can be programed to run from 30 minutes to 20 hours and will automatically switch to the "warm" setting when it's done. So you can throw in your ingredients in the morning and be assured that your food will be perfectly cooked at the right time.
Beautiful six-quart programmable slow cooker, $50 (down from $69)$50 at Walmart prevnext
Gotrax Edge hoverboard
You probably think that hoverboards are quite expensive, but this Gotrax Edge from Walmart is on sale for less than $100. It has a max speed of 6.2 MPH and can go up to 2.5 miles. It's a self-balancing scooter with 6.5-inch wheels and LED headlights for added safety. It comes in five different color options too, all at the same price.
Gotrax Edge hoverboard, $98 (down from $128)$98 at Walmart prevnext
Fujifilm Instax Link Wide smartphone printer bundle with film
Have you ever wished that you could print out the photos right from your smartphone? With the Fujifilm Instax Link Wide smartphone printer, you can. Simply download the Instax Link Wide app and connect the printer to your phone, edit your photos, add text, apply a filter or more, and then print a 3" by 5" photo from the printer. It also comes with a 10-pack of Fujifilm film to start with. The features on this smartphone printer and app are truly endless, and it's the easiest way to get hard photo copies of all the memories captured with your phone.
Fujifilm Instax Link Wide smartphone printer bundle with film, $117 (down from $149)$117 at Walmart prev