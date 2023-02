Last Chance: The Best Presidents Day Deals at Walmart You Can Still Get

Apple AirPods with charging case (Photo: Walmart) Apple AirPods are on sale at Walmart now (with the charger case) and they're compatible with all your favorite music streaming platforms and all of your Apple devices. You can control the headphones just by saying "Hey Siri," so listening to music really can be a totally hands-free experience. Apple AirPods with charging case, $99 (down from $119) $99 at Walmart prevnext

The self-lit OLED pixels of an LG Class smart TV offer over a billion colors and ideal contrast for watching your favorite films and TV shows. The Dolby features offer premium screen enhancement, and true cinema buffs can watch content in a customized Filmmaker Mode and see the latest movies the way the director intended. It also comes with features specifically for sports fans and gamers, so your LG TV experience can be customized to your entertainment preferences and needs. 65" LG Class 4K smart TV with Dolby Vision, $1,599 (down from $3,786)

Home monitoring can be even easier if you install these indoor cameras from the Roku Smart Home collection around your house. Watch live on your Roku Smart Home mobile app while you're out of the house. And yes, they'll even work at night, too. The indoor cameras come with motion detectors that blast 80 decibels on a siren to deter intruders, but you can set up customized motion detection zones to reduce false alerts. Oh, and the cameras detect smoke and carbon monoxide as well, so you have even more increased peace of mind. Roku Smart Home 2-pack indoor camera SE, $38 (down from $50)

Get a head start on spring cleaning with the Dyson V8 Fluffy cordless vacuum with superior deep-cleaning suction that only Dyson can offer, on sale now. You can easily switch between deep carpet cleaning and hardwood floor settings with the push of a button, and because it's cordless, it easily switches to a handheld vacuum to make it easier to clean hard-to-reach spaces. Dyson V8 Fluffy cordless vacuum, $280 (reduced from $450)

It's not everyday you get a stand mixer for under $100, but that's exactly what Walmart is offering right now. This 5.5-quart model comes with double dough hooks to emulate two kneading hands, making your breads and dough come out better than ever. There are also whisk and paddle beater attachments. The Aicok stand mixer comes in six speeds so you can mix, beat, cream. whip, whisk, knead, and more. Aicok 5.5-quart stand mixer with double hook, $90 (down from $185)

Drew Barrymore's Beautiful line of kitchenware and home items at Walmart offers contemporary-looking household essentials, cookware and bakeware that look simply... well, beautiful. This six-quart programmable slow cooker is enough to feed up to seven people. The integrated flat screen control panel can be programed to run from 30 minutes to 20 hours and will automatically switch to the "warm" setting when it's done. So you can throw in your ingredients in the morning and be assured that your food will be perfectly cooked at the right time. Beautiful six-quart programmable slow cooker, $50 (down from $69)

You probably think that hoverboards are quite expensive, but this Gotrax Edge from Walmart is on sale for less than $100. It has a max speed of 6.2 MPH and can go up to 2.5 miles. It's a self-balancing scooter with 6.5-inch wheels and LED headlights for added safety. It comes in five different color options too, all at the same price. Gotrax Edge hoverboard, $98 (down from $128)