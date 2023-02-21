Save Big on Baby Gear at Walmart's Baby Days Sale
If you're looking to purchase brand-new baby gear and infant supplies for yourself or a loved one, then you should check out Walmart's Baby Days Sale, going on now through March 31. There are countless items at already-affordable prices that have been rolled back even more. Save up to 25% on these top baby deals at Walmart.
Top Walmart baby items on sale now:
- Disney Baby Wishes and Dreams Winnie-the-Pooh 20-piece baby shower baby clothes gift set, $58 (down from $68)
- Evenflo Omni Plus modular travel system with LiteMax rear-facing infant car seat, $179 (down from $229)
- Storkcraft Portofino 5-in-1 convertible baby crib and changer, $300 (reduced from $380)
And unlike specialty stores, Walmart really does have everything you could possibly need to stock up on baby supplies and get big-ticket baby gear items at great prices. Not only can you get strollers, car seats and cribs, but you can also get deals on diapers, wipes, newborn baby clothes, baby toys, baby food, infant formula, baby bottles, maternity clothes and more. The prices are usually lower than what you could get at more expensive big retailers.
So, if you or your partner are expecting a new baby soon, or if you're headed to a baby shower and need the perfect baby shower gift, Walmart's Baby Days Sale has something for you. New parents will love these great baby deals at Walmart, and so will the babies.
Strollers
A stroller is one of those big-ticket items that new parents desperately need, but it's usually one of the priciest items on the list. No worries -- this infant travel system holds up to 50 pounds and can be converted in six different ways, so it can be used from the newborn days to well into toddlerhood. And when we say everything is included, we mean it -- even the rear-facing car seat is part of this extensive Evenflo Omni Plus travel system. It really does have it all.
Many items like this can go for up to $500 or more, but it's on sale at Walmart right now for less than $200.
Evenflo Omni Plus modular travel system with LiteMax rear-facing infant car seat, $179 (down from $229)$179 at Walmart
Other stroller options from Walmart's Baby Days Sale:
- Hot Mom baby stroller with adjustable seat height luxury leather travel system, $539 (down from $599)
- Graco Verb Click Connect travel system with SnugRide30 infant car seat, $210
- Monbebe Breeze lightweight stroller, $49
Car seats
According to Evenflo, this is the only car seat in America that rotates in all modes of use in any type of personal vehicle. Babies have different car seat needs depending on how old they are and how much they weigh, and kids need to use booster seats for several years too. This all-in-one car seat converts from rear-facing to forward-facing to booster mode. and it holds up to 120 pounds. It's guaranteed to last 10 years and is tested for structural safety standards at two times the federal crash test standard for car seats.
Evenflo Revolve360 rotational all-in-one 10-year convertible car seat, $300 (down from $350)$300 at Walmart
Other car seat options from Walmart's Baby Days Sale:
- Safety 1ˢᵗ Grow and Go Sprint all-in-one convertible car seat, $140 (down from $170)
- Disney Baby Onlook 2-in-1 convertible car seat, $85 (down from $100)
- GoTime LX booster car seat, $45 (down from $50)
Cribs
It's not just car seats that need to be convertible depending the infant stage of life -- it's cribs, too. A crib like this, which can convert from a crib to a toddler bed to a day bed to a full-size bed, means you can get years of use out of it for every stage of development in a young child's life. Plus, the Ti Amo Carino has three different mattress height options to keep your baby safe.
Ti Amo Carino 4-in-1 convertible crib, $270 (down from $339)$270 at Walmart
Other infant sleeping solutions from Walmart's Baby Days Sale:
- Storkcraft Portofino 5-in-1 convertible baby crib and changer, $300 (down from $380)
- Dream On Me Lullaby cradle glider, $117 (reduced from $133)
- Dream On Me Synergy 5-in-1 convertible crib, $100
Play yards
A portable play yard keeps baby safe in any room, and it can double as a temporary crib for naps and overnight stays at someone else's house. Cosco's Funsport option is compact, easy to transport and can be moved from room to room thanks to its wheels on one side. (But don't worry -- there's a locking mechanism when you want it to stay put.) It comes with a carry bag, so it can go to grandma's house or to the babysitter with ease.
Cosco Funsport portable compact baby play yard, $39 (down from $56)$39 at Walmart
Other play yards from Walmart's Baby Days Sale:
- Graco Pack 'n Play portable playard, $70
- Babymoov Babyni premium baby playpen with canopy for outdoor use, $80
- Singes deluxe portable baby six-panel playpen, $36 (down from $68)
Baby activity gear
Bouncers help keep babies calm and occupied while parents are busy. But this one from Ingenuity turns from a baby bouncer to a rocker to a toddler seat that can accommodate children up to 40 pounds, so you can get years of usage out of it. The soothing vibrations from this battery-powered baby rocker can keep baby calm, and the adorable bunny plush is great for inquisitive older infants.
Ingenuity Keep Cozy 3-in-1 baby bouncer seat, $50 (down from $60)$50 at Walmart
Other bouncers, rockers and walkers from Walmart's Baby Days Sale:
- 4moms MamaRoo4 multi-motion baby swing with Bluetooth, $130 (down from $200)
- Safety 1ˢᵗ Ready, Set, Walk! DX developmental walker, $40 (down from $45)
- Babideal Explorer walker with music, $35 (down from $45)
Highchairs and infant feeding supplies
When baby is ready to sit up and eat in a high chair, parents will want one that's not only functional and safe but also looks adorable. This gender-neutral option from Infantino certainly meets the criteria. It converts from a high chair to a space saver to a booster to a toddler chair and holds up to 50 pounds, so you can keep using it when baby becomes a toddler, too.
Infantino Grow-With-Me 4-in-1 convertible high chair, $110 (reduced from $125)$110 at Walmart
Other baby feeding supplies from Walmart's Baby Days Sale:
- Nutribullet Baby 16-piece baby food blender set, $55
- Babideal Luna portable high chair with infant insert, $49
- Similac 360 Total Care 30.8-ounce infant formula powder, $45
- Earth's Best Sesame Street 2.75-ounce baby snack organic garden veggie straws, $3 (down from $4)
Baby gates
If you need a more permanent baby gate fixture, this one is perfect because it has a walk-through gate feature for you to get in and out of the room when needed. There's also a visual indicator that will turn red if it's installed incorrectly or comes unlatched. Remember -- never use pressure-installed baby gates at the top of stairs, only at the bottom.
Safety 1st Simple Pass walk-through gate, $50$50 at Walmart
Other baby gates from Walmart's Baby Days Sale:
- Safety 1st vintage gray wood doorway security gate, $24
- Regalo retractable baby gate, $40 (down from $47)
- Momcozy retractable baby gate, $50
Diapering
Babies go through so many diapers it's unbelievable -- but they also go through wipes even more. You can save big by getting these Huggies Natural Care wipes in bulk: 12 packs and 768 wipes total. They're made for sensitive skin and are fragrance-free, too. Each wipe is infused with aloe and vitamin E, and they don't contain any fragrances, alcohols, parabens or other chemicals that might be rough on a baby's sensitive skin.
Huggies Natural Care 12-pack sensitive baby wipes, $32 (down from $43)$32 at Walmart
Other diapering products from Walmart's Baby Days Sale:
- The Honest Company 116-count disposable diapers, sizes newborn through 7, $32 (down from $40)
- Diaper Genie Expressions diaper pail, $30
- Boudreaux's Butt Paste 14-ounce maximum strength diaper rash cream, $14
Baby safety and care
You can rest assured that baby is safe and sound with a video baby monitor like this. It has a 100-degree vertical angle tilt that scans the room from top to bottom, and the high-definition video screen shows everything clearly. It connects to a mobile app, so you can control it completely from your phone. It also doubles as a seven-color nightlight that can be adjusted for brightness.
VTech five-inc smart Wi-Fi pan and tilt video monitor, $96 (down from $124)$96 at Walmart
Other infant safety and baby care items from Walmart's Baby Days Sale:
- Babysense movement and video 2-in-1 baby monitor bundle, $160
- FridaBaby 3-in-1 air purifier, sound machine, and nightlight, $60 (reduced from $75)
- LPOW forehead digital thermometer, $13 (down from $20)
Baby clothes
Clothes are always a great gift to bring to a baby shower. This 20-piece Disney's Winnie-the-Pooh-themed infant clothing bundle is gender neutral, and it comes in newborn, 0-3 months or 3-6 months sizes. Included are three bodysuits, three pairs of joggers, three pairs of socks, three bibs, three caps, three sets of mittens, a Sleep 'n Play outfit and a Welcome Home outfit.
Disney Baby Wishes and Dreams Winnie-the-Pooh 20-piece baby clothes gift set, $58 (down from $68)
Other baby clothing items from Walmart's Baby Days Sale:
- Wonder Nation baby boy newborn clothes 14-piece essentials gift set, $50
- Carter's Child of Mine baby girl 11-piece bodysuits, pants, dress set and bibs, $34
- Modern Moments by Gerber two-pack unisex baby coveralls, $17
Baby gifts under $20
How cute is this sloth-themed activity mat from Bright Starts? It's plush and padded so that your baby can enjoy a comfortable tummy time experience, and the included pillow will help them keep their heads up while they're still learning. There are also interesting textures to touch and crinkle, toys to grab, rattles and a soft plush toy to help keep a curious baby exploring. And here's the best part: the mat is machine-washable.
Bright Starts tummy time prop and play baby activity mat, $18 (down from $30)$18 at Walmart
More baby gifts under $20 from Walmart's Baby Days Sale:
- J.L. Childress 3-in-1 travel lap tray and iPad/tablet holder, $15 (down from $20)
- Nuby Jackie the Giraffe natural rubber teether toy with squeaker, $13
- Johnson's Sleepy Time relaxing baby bath and bedtime gift set, $12
- Bright Starts Safari Beats musical drum toy with lights, $11