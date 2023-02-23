Organize Your Home for Under $25 at Walmart

(Photo: Getty Images) With spring in the air, it's time for us to look around our homes and do something about the mess and clutter that may have built up over winter. Spring means new beginnings, and nothing will make you feel better than a simple home refresh. The best way to do that is by organizing your surroundings. It may seem overwhelming or expensive to organize your home, but with great organizing products from Walmart, it won't be. And the best part? Each of these items is under $25. Our favorite finds: The Spicy Shelf Deluxe spice rack organizer, $20

Loukin cable management box for cord organization, $24

Better Homes and Gardens adjustable over-the-shower caddy with two basket shelves, $25 When you're organizing your home, start with one area of one room at a time. Make a plan, have plenty of organizing tools on hand, and work slowly and thoroughly. Whether you want to organize your kitchen, your office, your closet, your crafts or hobbies, your car or your bathroom, you'll feel better with a cleaner, neater home. Each of these organizing and storage products are $25 or under -- because you don't need to spend a fortune to have more orderly spaces in your residence. With just a few items, you'll have a decluttered space in no time.