Organize Your Home for Under $25 at Walmart
With spring in the air, it's time for us to look around our homes and do something about the mess and clutter that may have built up over winter. Spring means new beginnings, and nothing will make you feel better than a simple home refresh. The best way to do that is by organizing your surroundings. It may seem overwhelming or expensive to organize your home, but with great organizing products from Walmart, it won't be. And the best part? Each of these items is under $25.
Our favorite finds:
- The Spicy Shelf Deluxe spice rack organizer, $20
- Loukin cable management box for cord organization, $24
- Better Homes and Gardens adjustable over-the-shower caddy with two basket shelves, $25
When you're organizing your home, start with one area of one room at a time. Make a plan, have plenty of organizing tools on hand, and work slowly and thoroughly. Whether you want to organize your kitchen, your office, your closet, your crafts or hobbies, your car or your bathroom, you'll feel better with a cleaner, neater home.
Each of these organizing and storage products are $25 or under -- because you don't need to spend a fortune to have more orderly spaces in your residence. With just a few items, you'll have a decluttered space in no time.
Organize your kitchen
A kitchen is hard to keep organized because you're constantly buying more food and getting items from the back of your cabinets and drawers. Spices are notoriously hard to keep organized, but with The Spicy Shelf Deluxe, it can be a lot easier. These shelves fit into any cabinet space, because they expand or narrow in order to fit in your kitchen cabinets. You can stack them or place them side by side. Each of the two shelves holds up to 64 standard-sized herbs and spices and up to 40 pounds, so it can really hold it all.
The Spicy Shelf Deluxe spice rack organizer, $20$20 at Walmart
Of course, Walmart offers so much more than spice rack organizers. If you want to organize your silverware, refrigerator, pots, pans or just make sure your bags stay clipped, there are plenty of under-$25 options available to create a more organized kitchen.
- The Home Edit 3-pack food storage containers, $20
- Better Homes and Gardens natural bamboo expandable silverware organizer, $15
- Mainstays white wire organization rack, $13
- Clip'n magnetic bag clips, $3
Organize your closet
Not all of us are lucky enough to have elaborate walk-in closets and brand-name attire hanging from every nook and cranny. But in closets both small and large, we could all use a bit of clothing organization. Enter the hanging closet organizer from Walmart. You can store shoes, purses, belts or folded clothes in it, and it comes with three removable drawers and side pockets for even more clothing storage options.
Myfurnideal 6-shelf hanging closet organizer with three removable drawers and side pockets, $24$24 at Walmart
If you need even more closet storage solution options, we're here to help. You need vacuum-seal storage bags to save space, high-quality hangers that won't fall apart and an over-the-door shoe organizer. All of these are $25 or less.
- Extra large 4-pack vacuum-seal space saver bag storage organizer and pump, $15
- Better Homes and Gardens 30-pack velvet clothing hangers, $10
- Mainstays 24-pocket over-the-door closet shoe organizer, $7
Organize your bathroom
An over-the-shower caddy can hold all your favorite shower products with ease. If you share a bathroom with someone, you know those bath and shower items can really add up. Keep things neater in a constrained space with a shower organizer. And with an easy installation, it won't slip and slide off the shower head, either.
Better Homes and Gardens adjustable over-the-shower caddy with two basket shelves, $25$25 at Walmart
There are other ways to keep your bathroom clean and organized. These great under-$25 products for bathroom organization can declutter your medicine cabinet, soap, shower and more.
- Better Homes and Gardens Kendall soap pump and sponge caddy, $11
- Command bath water-resistant multi-hook, $7
- Equate AM/PM weekly pill planner, $4
Organize your office
What clutters a home office more than power cords? Luckily, that's a problem you can fix with a cable management box, like this one. It will instantly transform your office space and keep children and pets safe from electrical or tripping hazards. It also protects outlets from dust and debris. Plus, it comes with four free cable ties to help further organize all your charging cords.
Loukin cable management box for cord organization, $24$24 at Walmart
If you need more office organization, we have you covered there. All of these under-$25 office organizer tools from Walmart can help.
- Sterilite 3-drawer weave tower, $22
- The Home Edit 6-piece office drawer clear plastic storage system, $16
- Pen and Gear mesh desk organizer set, $5
Organize your car
Your car can quickly become cluttered, especially in the trunk. But a folding cargo organizer can pop up to hold gym gear, groceries, car supplies or more when you need it and then collapse and be put away when you don't. And it has carrying handles, so you can take it wherever you need.
Custom Accessories simple universal collapsible folding cargo organizer, $15$15 at Walmart
There are even more auto organizer tools out there. You can organize your dashboard, get a mount for your phone or get a trash can to put behind your car seat for road trips.
- Scosche 4-in-1 universal mounting kit, $17
- Auto Drive gray visor organizer and accessories holder, $9
- Auto Drive black car seat trash bag, $7
Organize your crafts and hobbies
Whatever your hobby is, you probably need a little bit of extra storage -- and the ability to transport that extra storage around the home so that you can work on it wherever you might be. A three-drawer cart like this will declutter your living space, and it's less than $20 from Walmart.$15 at Walmart
Are you into fishing? Arts and crafts? How about sewing, knitting or crocheting? There are ways to get more organized with these great, under-$25 hobby organizers from Walmart.
- Plano 6201 one-tray tackle box, $11
- Hello Hobby sewing thread spool organizing storage rack, $10
- Everything Mary 12-unit plastic beading storage box, $6