Amazon Reviewers Are Obsessed With This Space-Saving Ninja Pot (and It's on Sale Now)

This is it: the kitchen tool you've been waiting for. No matter how small your space may be, you'll have room for this 12-in-1 Ninja Foodi NeverStick PossiblePot. It's a seven-quart pot that comes with an integrated stainless steel roasting rack, a 10.25-inch glass lid and an integrated detachable spoon. Plus, it comes with recipes and user guides.

Don't love the Cherry Tart color pictured here? It's also available in colors like Macaron Blue, Olive Green, Sea Salt Gray, Smoked Paprika and Vanilla Bean.

Ninja Foodi NeverStick PossiblePot, 7-quart pot, $100 (down from $130)



What tools does it replace, exactly? We're glad you asked. This one pot can replace a stock pot, Dutch oven, saucepot, roasting pan, baking dish, strainer, braiser, deep fryer, spoon-ladle, serving dish, steamer and lid. The pot can go from any stovetop to any oven up to 500 degrees, and the NeverStick technology (which won't chip, flake or stick) is backed by a 10-year warranty when used as directed. It's free of cadmium and lead.



You can strain pasta, roast a chicken, steam vegetables, deep-fry shrimp or braise a Bolognese sauce with ease. And because of the pot's beauty, it's also designed to be used as a serving dish, so you don't have to move food from one pot to the next. The best part, however, is how easy it is to clean -- just wipe up the nonstick surface or toss everything into the dishwasher, because every piece of the Ninja PossiblePot is dishwasher-safe.

Ninja Foodi NeverStick PossiblePot

(Photo: Amazon)

But seriously, reviewers have been raving about this pot. I mean, there's a reason it has a 4.8 star rating on Amazon. Here's what some of them have to say:

"I love every piece of my Ninja cookware. The best I have ever had," said one reviewer.

"Had to find new pots/pans for an induction stove top (not always easy to find!). I bought one in a department store, the brand from a television show cook and was not at all thrilled with it," said another reviewer. "Ordered this Ninja Foodi NeverStick and loved it from the start. I could tell before even using it how sturdy it was. I've used it several times now and it doesn't disappoint. Shipping was fast and packaging secure. Will definitely be adding more to my collection!"

Yet another reviewer said, "We live a nomadic lifestyle travelling all over the country in our RV. As such, space is a premium. We bought the Ninja NeverStick skillet and liked it and in the first year, there was no discernable wear and it was just as nonstick as when we bought it. I bought this pan with the thinking it would replace a less-useful pot that was not as good for nonstick. Little did I know that it would become the pan used almost exclusively. We even use it instead of the skillet for many things."

