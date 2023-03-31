Are These Under-$250 TVs Actually Any Good? The Answer May Surprise You
Inflation has impacted all of us. People are buying less, and with good reason since things cost more. So, when deals like this happen, we just have to let you know. Smart TVs. For less than $250 -- and some are even less than $100. Can you believe that big-screen, UHD TVs can be so affordable? They sure can. But are they actually decent? Well, good news: Every TV on this list is actually rated around 4 stars or higher.
Top TVs for sale for $250 or less:
- 43" Vizio Class V-Series 4K UHD LED smart TV, $238 (down from $268)
- 40" Philips Class FHD (1080p) Roku smart LED TV, $138 (down from $168)
- 32" Onn Class HD (720p) LED Roku smart TV, $98 (down from $144)
With so many streaming services, award-winning films, excellent TV shows and nail-biting sports programs, many of us rely on a high-quality TV to get the best picture and sound available. After all, we want a theatrical experience right in our own homes, don't we? But many televisions are really pricey these days -- some even cost over $5,000. The good news is you don't have to spend that much to get a good-quality TV.
If you're looking to save even more, check out the sales going on at Walmart and Amazon.
Amazon Fire TVs
This 43-inch TV is 35% off right now at Amazon. You'll get a brilliant 4K ultra high-definition display, a Fire TV that's connected to WiFi, an Alexa remote and smart home capability. You can even stream select live events without cable. This great deal might not last, so hurry.
43" Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV, $240 (down from $370)$240 at Amazon
Other Amazon Fire TV options:
- 32" Amazon Fire TV 2-Series 720p HD smart TV, $200
- 40" Amazon Fire TV 2-Series 1080p HD smart TV, $250
Vizio smart TVs
It's the 43-inch Class V series from Vizio, and it comes with 4K UHD display and a resolution of 1080p -- which is pretty dang good for a TV that costs less than $250, if you ask me. Of course, it has SmartCast, but Apple AirPlay and Chromecast are also built right in. With features like Dolby Vision Bright Mode, full array backlighting, active pixel tuning and its V-Gaming system with a 48-60 fps variable refresh rate, you'll love your new smart TV, and you'll especially love the price.
43" Vizio Class V-Series 4K UHD LED smart TV, $238 (down from $268)$238 at Walmart
Check out the other Vizio smart TVs below:
- 43" Vizio Class D-Series 4K FHD LED smart TV, $198 (down from $224)
- 24" Vizio Class D-Series 4K HD LED smart TV, $99 (down from $118)
Toshiba Fire TVs
Toshiba is another Fire TV brand you can trust. Right now, its 50-inch model is $250, and it's one of the cheapest Fire TVs you can get at that size. The stats on this TV are legit, too. There's DTS Virtual: X for an immersive audio experience, Dolby Vision HDR 10 for cinema-worthy image technology and Toshiba's high-performance Regza Engine 4K processor for ideal picture quality.
50" Toshiba Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD smart Fire TV, $250 (down from $430)$250 at Amazon
Other Toshiba TVs at a smaller size:
- 43" Toshiba Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD smart Fire TV, $230 (down from $330)
- 32" Toshiba Class V35 Series LED HD smart Fire TV, $160
Samsung and LG TVs
Get high-definition picture with an LG smart TV. Get a crisp picture with a HDR 720p display and LG's advanced tone mapping. There are two HDMI inputs for all your favorite entertainment, and there's a WebOS so that all your favorite streaming platforms can work. It's LG quality at an affordable price.
32" LG Class HD (720p) smart LED TV, $142 (down from $158)$142 at Walmart
If you prefer Samsung to LG, there's a similar 32-inch TV for sale at Walmart, and it comes with patented Ultra Clean View, PurColor and Micro Dimming Pro technologies.
32" Samsung Class HD (720p) smart LED TV, $192 (down from $198)$192 at Walmart prevnext
Insignia Fire TVs
The absolute most inexpensive TV on this list is this one: the 24-inch Insignia Fire TV. It has the Fire TV experience built into a more affordable model. The picture quality is slightly lower, but it's still a high-definition TV that allows you to watch all your favorite streaming platforms and supports Alexa and Apple AirPlay, along with HDMI ARC.
24" Insignia Class F20 Series smart HD 720p Fire TV, $80 (down from $170)$80 at Amazon
Other Insignia TVs to choose from on Amazon:
- 32" Insignia Class F20 Series smart HD 720p Fire TV, $110 (down from $180)
- 42" Insignia Class F20 Series smart full HD 1080p Fire TV, $170 (down from $270)
Philips Roku smart TVs
This Philips TV (yes, the same Philips that makes your toothbrush and electric trimmer) has 1080p high-definition resolution, airplay, Dolby Audio and best of all, the Roku Channel ready to go so that you can watch over 150,000 movies and TV episodes right at your fingertips. It's noted for its easy search and navigation smart TV features, so if you're not a tech person, this might be the right option for you.
40" Philips Class FHD (1080p) Roku smart LED TV, $138 (down from $168)$138 at Walmart
Save even more money with a smaller model.
32" Philips Class FHD (1080p) Roku smart LED TV, $118 (down from $133)$118 at Walmart prevnext
Onn Roku TVs
Walmart has its own brand of LED smart TVs with Roku: Onn. You can use the remote or the sound of your own voice (with the Roku app) to control this television, and it's smart-home ready, waiting for access to Apple Home, Amazon Alexa or Google Home. The Onn Roku TV comes with three HDMI connections, one composite, one USB, one optical, one coaxial/cable and one headphone jack, so you can stay connected to your favorite forms of entertainment.
If you need a new budget-friendly smart TV for under $100, go with Onn.
24" Onn Class HD (720p) LED Roku smart TV, $88 (down from $138)$88 at Walmart
If you want a bigger Onn TV, there are even more options:
- 50" Onn Class HD (720p) LED Roku smart TV, $198 (down from $238)
- 32" Onn Class HD (720p) LED Roku smart TV, $98 (down from $144)
Hisense UHD TVs
The Hisense TVs have a lot of key smart TV features that big-brand TVs are known for, but at a much lower price. You get 4K ultra high-definition resolution, Roku TV access, Dolby Vision, DTS Studio Sound, a bezel-less design and a gaming mode with improved input lag. Plus, it works with Google Assistant or Alexa. And a 50-inch TV for less than $250? Yes, please.
50" Hisense Class 4K UHD Roku smart TV, $248 (down from $278)$248 at Walmart
- 43" Hisense R6 4K Roku smart TV, $158 (down from $178)
- 32" Hisense Class 720p Roku smart TV, $124 (down from $158)
TCL HD Roku smart TVs
This is the 3-series TCL that can help you cut the cord and access everything via streaming -- and it's all in HD. The dual-band Wi-Fi is perfect for streaming platforms. There's an easy-to-use remote and a simple, intuitive interface.
32" TCL Class 3-Series 720p HD Roku smart TV, $118 (down from $148)$118 at Walmart
Other TCL Roku TVs for sale under $250:prevnext
Sceptre 4K UHD smart TVs
Upgrade your entertainment experience with the 4K ultra HD resolution on a Sceptre TV. There are over eight million pixels on the screen that give you unparalleled color and brilliance for a budget TV. There are four HDMI ports (with HDMI 2.0 equipped), so you can stream or connect anything you want in 4K. There's a 43-inch LED panel and an HDR display.
43" Sceptre Class 4K UHD LED TV, $188$188 at Walmart
All the under $250 Sceptre LED TVs from Walmart:prev