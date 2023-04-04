Amazon April 2023 Deals: A 40-ounce Stanley Tumbler for Only $45 and So Much More
Spring's in full swing, and deals are arriving rapidly on Amazon every single day. Amazon Prime Day is still weeks away, but things are starting to shift in terms of what kind of deals are available on the Amazon.com website. If you want to see how much money you can save on top tech, apparel and home essentials on Amazon, stay here to find the best April 2023 deals.
Our favorite Amazon April 2023 deals:
- Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet (32GB), $60 (down from $100)
Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState tumbler, $45 (down from $80)
Whether you're looking to treat yourself to a TV under $250 or are simply shopping for bulk household essentials, there are Amazon deals not to be missed. Don't miss out on big savings. Here are our favorite deals to shop from Amazon's sales. Prices change rapidly on Amazon, so get these Amazon April 2023 lightning deals while they're still available.
If you need new kitchen appliances, we found these items on Amazon, and they're all under $50. Or get a backyard refresh with these Amazon patio deals. Check out this bestselling, 4.4-star-rated mascara for only $5. And if you're looking for cute floral dresses starting at only $13, Amazon has great options.
Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState stainless steel vacuum-insulated tumbler
If you want to be hydrated all day long, no matter where you go, this 40-ounce travel tumbler from Stanley is the choice for you. The plastic is BPA-free, and it's safe to wash in the dishwasher, too. It's available in 17 different colors, including recent releases, like rose gold quartz and black glow -- so get this TikTok-famous, highly collectible water bottle today. And you know it has a straw and lid, too, just to make your life even easier.
Amazon Fire TVs
This 43-inch TV is 35% off right now at Amazon. You'll get a brilliant 4K ultra high-definition display, a Fire TV that's connected to WiFi, an Alexa remote and smart home capability. You can even stream select live events without cable. This great deal might not last, so hurry.
Other Amazon Fire TV options:
- 32" Amazon Fire TV 2-Series 720p HD smart TV, $200
- 40" Amazon Fire TV 2-Series 1080p HD smart TV, $250
Under Armour men's tech graphic shorts
The Under Armour brand is beloved for a reason -- the tech fabric is quick-drying, ultra-soft and feels natural. If you need shorts that wick away moisture during exercise, there's no better brand than Under Armour -- especially when these shorts are over 50% off, with an encased elastic waistband and an internal drawcord.
There's a great range of size options, too, from XS to 5XL, which includes separate tall sizes.
Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud pillow
Tempur-Pedic beds can be pricey, but these on-sale pillows from Amazon offer the same incredible support. Relieve pressure in your neck and shoulders, whether you're a side sleeper, stomach sleeper or back sleeper. This soft pillow is also super-durable and will last for years to come with its premium memory-foam design.
The pillows are standard- or queen-sized.
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids (8 GB)
Your kids can read more with this Kindle specifically made with a child-friendly design. This deal doesn't just include the highly rated 11th-generation 8GB Kindle Paperwhite, but it also comes with a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ with access to thousands of books. There's also a two-year, worry-free guarantee, which you definitely need when it comes to kids' electronics -- if it breaks within two years, Amazon will replace it for free. You won't even have to explain why.
Mearens cut-resistant gloves
Your time in the kitchen can be a lot safer with these cut-resistant gloves. Made from high-performance polyethylene fiber, they're 15 times stronger than steel. The gloves are both cut-resistant to sharp knives and wear-resistant for long-term usage. They're also totally food-safe and can be worn while cutting meat, shucking oysters, dicing vegetables, using a mandoline, wood carving and more. Plus, the gloves are comfortable to wear.
Mophie universal wireless charge pad
If you've been jonesing for a wireless charger but don't want to spend a fortune, do we have a sale for you. This universal wireless charge pad from Mophie can charge Samsung, Apple, Google Pixel and other Qi compatible mobile devices with ease. The pad is nonslip for optimal wireless charging, and with 15 watts of power, it charges faster than many other kinds of chargers. Get this stylish universal wireless charger today.
Carhartt men's loose fit short-sleeve t-shirt
If you want a heavyweight t-shirt that gives you room to move, is made of 100% cotton and looks flattering on all bodies, the Carhartt loose-fit rib-knit crewneck is your best option. It can minimize the appearance of a belly, has a left-chest pocket with a a sewn-on Carhart label and has a tagless neck label. With over 100,000 reviews, this shirt has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon.
One reviewer said, "Carhartt t-shirts are a great buy. They last forever. The color remains good for years of washing, and they fit me perfectly. They're heavy enough to feel good wearing out (not flimsy like an undershirt), have the pocket I have become [used] to, and are just a great purchase. There is nothing that I don't like about these shirts."
Plus, it's available from sizes XS to 5XL -- including many options for tall sizes.
New Balance women's 608 V5 cross trainer shoes
These women's cross trainers are 100% leather with lightweight cushioning, a rubber sole and a liner interior that has minimal seaming to avoid irritation. You get all day comfort and support, especially with their midsole shank insert.
Celor golden under eye patches
If you're looking for an eye mask treatment, consider these colloidal gold under eye patches that promise to smooth puffy eyes, dark circles and even wrinkles. The thin skin under your eyes deserves nourishment and rejuvenation, and these hydrogel patches can help. Ingredients include mica gold, collagen and centella asiatica.
Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet (32GB)
Get a great Amazon Fire tablet at a great price. It features an 8-inch HD display, an updated hexa-core processor, all-day battery life (up to 13 hours), 2GB of RAM and 32GB of memory.
Carote 10-piece white granite pots and pans kitchen cookware set
If you need (or want) an attractive cookware set, Carote has you covered. The eco-friendly white granite coating looks similar to the pricier Caraway kitchenware collection at a fraction of the cost. Right now they're on sale for less than $100. The 10-piece cookware collection comes with an 11-inch frying pan, a 9.5-inch frying pan, a 2.4-quart saucepan with a lid and steamer, a 4.3-quart casserole pot with lid, a 4.5-quart sauté pan with lid and a white silicone turner utensil.
Zinus 12-inch ultra cooling gel memory foam mattress
Get a 12-inch, full-size gel memory foam mattress for around $350, and enjoy waking up feeling refreshed. Twin, full and queen sizes are available, and if 12 inches is too tall for you, there are also mattress height options at eight inches and 10 inches. If you don't like the mattress, you can return it for a full refund within the first 100 days.
One reviewer wrote, "I did not know where to begin when buying one of these mattresses in a box! HOWEVER, thank you to GOD I landed on this one. It is definitely cooling, which I wanted, but usually with any switch in my sleeping arrangement I get back pain... well, the first night sleeping on this, I had ZERO back pain."
Apple AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds
You can get the best price of the year on second-generation Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon now. The next-level audio experience has active noise cancellation, customizable fit silicone tips in four sizes and spatial audio that can detect how you move in order to provide customized sound experience. This second generation model stays charged for 33% longer than the first generation Apple AirPods Pro.
Beats Studio3 Wireless over-ear headphones
If you've been holding out to buy a pair of high-performance, name-brand noise-canceling headphones, your patience has been rewarded with these headphones from Beats by Dr. Dre. They're compatible with Android and iOS, have naturally adaptive noise canceling features, have up to 22 hours of battery life and a ten-minute charge with their Fast Fuel charging system can give you three full hours of listening time. Get a premium audio experience with these high-quality over-ear headphones -- on sale now.
Samsonite lumbar support pillow
Unlike other back support pillows, this mesh one from Samsonite promises to never flatten, providing you with the kind of lumbar comfort you may need. Neither too firm nor too soft, the lumbar support pillow can improve sitting posture. Plus, it's a cinch to clean, and you can transport it with you to the office, your car or your home with ease.
55" Samsung Neo QLED 4K smart TV
A brand new smart TV can make a big difference when you're watching the latest hit shows, your favorite sports or new movie releases on Amazon Prime Video. The Samsung Neo offers quality sound from Dolby Atmos and exquisite color and contrast with its mini LED high-definition resolution settings. It's a great price right now.
Colorfulkoala women's high-waisted full-length leggings
These full-length, high-waisted yoga pants are 80% nylon and 20% spandex. Colorfulkoala leggings come with four-way stretch in an opaque fabric that wicks moisture away. They are luxuriously comfortable and feel buttery soft to the touch, and there's a seamless waistband (with a hidden waistband pocket) for extra support. Colorfulkoala yoga pants come in 21 different colors and are available in sizes XS to XL, or in plus sizes from 2XL to 4XL.
Get even more affordable products from Colorfulkoala (that are as good as Lululemon) at our Colorfulkoala sales guide here.
Crocs men's Yukon Vista Ii Literide clogs
Did you know Crocs could look this good? You do now. Designed as part of Literide collection, these Crocs are half clog and half loafer. Made with rugged vegan leather, these masculine shoes are great for lounging around the house or for sitting around a campfire laughing with friends and family.
MHCC 5-speed electric hand mixer with whisk, dough hooks and beaters
You get beaters, a whisk attachment and two dough hook attachments -- which isn't common in most hand mixer sets. This is almost 67% off right now, so don't delay. Get an affordable electric hand mixer from Amazon and start baking and cooking up something delicious.
