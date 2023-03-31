Amazon Deal Alert: The Bestselling Mascara on Amazon is Only $5

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Pricey mascaras can range from $30 to $100, but Amazon's bestselling mascara may surprise you -- it's only $5 and has a 4.4-star rating with over 320,000 reviews. That's pretty impressive, especially considering that price inflation is on the rise. Let me introduce you to Essence's famous Lash Princess mascara and show you what you've been missing.

Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect mascara, $5

If you're looking for budget-friendly makeup options, this mascara is a great start. But just because you're getting a great price doesn't mean you're sacrificing quality. The mascara is fragrance-free, cruelty-free, vegan, oil-free, paraben-free and alcohol-free. The conic brush design separates and lifts lashes while giving you dramatic lashes. You won't need falsies anymore, that's for sure.

Plus, there are a lot of other great affordable makeup options at Amazon, often at prices lower than what you would find at other retailers.

Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect mascara

(Photo: Amazon)

Still not sure about this long-lasting, non-clumping, non-flaking, volumizing and lengthening five-buck mascara? Don't take my word for it, then. Hear it straight from one very satisfied customer.

"I have never in all my years had a mascara like this. I didn't think it would be any different from all the other mascaras that are used, but I must tell you this by far is the greatest mascara. It will look like you have the biggest brightest eyelashes. You will look like a movie star. Just perfect. Smudge-proof and so easy to remove. I am thrilled," said one reviewer.

Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect mascara, $5

Other makeup products from Amazon under $20

There's so much more where that came from. Check out our other favorite affordable beauty products and cheap makeup items, all under $20.

Rechoo 99-color rainbow fusion eyeshadow palette

(Photo: Amazon)

With options in glitter, shimmer or matte, you can find a huge rainbow palette of eyeshadow colors with long-lasting powder made with highly pigmented color options.

Rechoo 99-color rainbow fusion eyeshadow palette, $14 (down from $30)

Other affordable eye makeup products from Amazon:

Wet n Wild MegaGlo blush stick

(Photo: Amazon)

This blush stick, seen here in the Peach Bums color, can contour, conceal and add color all in one go. If you want glowing cheeks and a luminous complexion, you can get it -- and the price is unbeatable. There are 11 other color options, too.

Wet n Wild MegaGlo blush stick, $3 (down from $5)

Other affordable cheek and face products from Amazon:

Maybelline Color Sensational lipstick

(Photo: Amazon)

This is a rich and creamy lipstick from Maybelline, and it's available in 28 colors, so you can find a flattering fit for your skin tone. It's made with shea butter for a moisturizing effect.

Maybelline Color Sensational lipstick, $5 (lowered from $7)

Other affordable lip products from Amazon:

L'Oréal Paris True Match tinted serum foundation

(Photo: Amazon)

Made with 1% super-hydrating hyaluronic acid, this vegan tinted moisturizer is a serum that can match your perfect color and improve your skin with daily wear. Your skin will be smoother and brighter with this lightweight coverage formula.

L'Oréal Paris True Match tinted serum foundation, $15 (reduced from $20)

Other Amazon foundation and skin products from Amazon: