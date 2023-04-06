Amazon Deal Alert: Get Apple AirPods Pro 2 for $50 Off

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

FYI: Apple AirPods Pro 2 are $50 off right now on Amazon. That's it, that's the announcement.

Oh, you need more? Okay. Well, first of all, Apple products don't go on sale very often, even on Amazon. So, it's a rarity that you can even get big savings like this. So, if you've been unsure if you want to take the leap to wireless earbuds, here's your chance to try them out now.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) wireless earbuds, $200 (reduced from $249)

Here's the thing. Apple AirPods are great, but the second generation of the Apple AirPods Pro have all this: a next-level audio experience with active noise cancellation, customizable fit silicone tips in four sizes, an adaptive transparency mode for when you want to listen into the world around you, a MagSafe charging case and spatial audio that can detect how you move in order to provide customized sound experience. This second generation model stays charged for 33% longer than the first generation Apple AirPods Pro, too.

You can get the best price of the year on second-generation Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon now.

But don't just take our word for it. Amazon reviewers love Apple AirPods Pro 2 -- they've got a 4.7-star rating with over 20,000 reviews.

"The build quality, sound quality, comfort, noise cancellation, iPhone compatibility, call quality, everything about these are the best out there. I've tried numerous other brands (Sony, Raycon, Sennheiser) trying to avoid the stereotypical AirPods, and can assure you these are the best. You might as well pony up and buy these first instead of doing what I did and buying pair after pair of highly rated earbuds that ultimately disappointed or were too uncomfortable to wear all day, or sounded like crap on a phone call," wrote one reviewer. "10/10 this is an Apple product that actually lives up to the hype (and surpasses it). If and when these wear out or I lose them, I'll immediately replace with another pair of AirPods,"

But if this is still out of your budget, no worries -- there are other earbud options from Apple on Amazon at even more of a discount.

