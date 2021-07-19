Gwen Stefani Celebrates '2 Week Anniversary' With Blake Shelton as Husband and Wife

✖

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton tied the knot just two weeks ago, but the former No Doubt singer felt like already celebrating the anniversary. Stefani shared another photo from the couple's Oklahoma nuptials on Sunday. The two married on Saturday, July 3 at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch, with only a few family members and friends in attendance. The Voice host Carson Daly officiated the wedding.

"Happy 2-week anniversary," Stefani, 51, captioned the photo, which showed herself and Shelton from behind as they entered a small chapel. She also tagged Shelton, Daly, and music video director Sophie Muller. The post has earned over 278,000 likes after just three hours. The picture provides a better look at the custom lily-white Vera Wang Haute silk-georgette gown Stefani wore during the ceremony.

Stefani wore two dresses on her wedding day, both designed by Wang and both incorporating many hidden tributes to Stefani's life. The first dress included the names of Shelton, Stefani, and Stefani's sons hand-embroidered into the veil. The skirt for Stefani's party dress featured hand-sewn love birds that symbolized the music stars. Three other love birds were embroidered into the dress to represent Stefani's sons. Stefani and her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, are parents to Kingston James McGregor, 15, Zuma Nesta Rock, 12, and Apollo Bowie Flynn, 7. Stefani also wore stiletto white cowboy boots by Le Silla to the reception.

During the ceremony, Shelton performed a song he wrote just for the wedding, titled "Reach the Star." As Daly revealed on Today, Stefani read her own vows, and there was not a dry eye left in the church. "I said to Blake when she was done, 'Top that, buddy,'" Daly recalled. "And Blake starts by saying, 'Gwen's always giving me a hard time about not writing enough songs, so I wrote a song.' Guitar comes in frame, stool, next thing you know, he wrote her a song, he sings her a song while he's crying that he wrote specifically for her... Not a dry eye in the house."

Daly believes the song could be a big hit for Shelton if he decides to record it. "Hopefully he'll record it," Daly said. "It'll put everybody in the wedding at that moment if he records that song."

While Daly has shared several details about the wedding on Today, a music industry source told PopCulture that the wedding was perfect. "It was everything they wanted: family, friends, dancing, the beauty and familiarity of the Oklahoma surroundings and lots of love and laughter," one source said. "It couldn't have been better." The source said the wedding "turned out fine," despite the concerns of organizing an event during the COVID-19 pandemic. "They decided on the size of the guest list as the months went on," the source explained. "They were so ready to start their lives together, and both are ecstatic."