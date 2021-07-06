Blake Shelton Teared Up Performing a Song He Wrote For Gwen Stefani at Their Wedding

✖

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's July 3 wedding was full of special moments, and one of the most emotional was a special performance by Shelton, who serenaded his new bride with a song he had written just for her. The Voice host and the couple's good friend Carson Daly, who officiated the wedding, recounted the day on the Today show on Tuesday morning, sharing that Shelton gave an acoustic performance of a song titled "Reach the Star."

"I went to them months ago and said, 'I think you guys should write your own vows. We shouldn't just do the repeat after me,'" Daly recalled. "They were really reluctant to do that, but ... it's two of the best songwriters in the world, we want to hear your words." Shelton and Stefani took the advice to heart, though they each went about sharing their own words in different way.

"At the wedding, Gwen starts, and she wrote this, 'Since I was a little girl ...' And she crushes, not a dry eye in the church. ... It was so perfect," Daly shared. "I said to Blake when she was done, 'Top that, buddy.' And Blake starts by saying, 'Gwen's always giving me a hard time about not writing enough songs, so I wrote a song.' Guitar comes in frame, stool, next thing you know, he wrote her a song, he sings her a song while he's crying that he wrote specifically for her. ... Not a dry eye in the house."

The Today co-anchor opined that the song could be a big hit for Shelton, but it's unclear whether the personal track is something the country singer will ever release. "Hopefully he'll record it," Daly said. "It'll put everybody in the wedding at that moment if he records that song."

Stefani did recently give Shelton a hard time about not writing many songs, explaining during an appearance on DJ Khaled's The First One podcast in March that she would like her her now-husband to write with her more often. "I wish he would write with me, but he doesn't really write anymore," she said. "We've actually written three songs together — we wrote a Christmas song together, and then we wrote two other songs," she continued, referencing their holiday duet "You Make It Feel Like Christmas," which appeared on Stefani's 2017 holiday album of the same name. They also co-wrote "Go Ahead and Break My Heart," which appears on Shelton's 2016 album If I'm Honest . "But he just doesn't like writing that much," Stefani added with a laugh. "It makes me so mad."