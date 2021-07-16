Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Play Impromptu Show at Ole Red in Oklahoma

✖

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani gave their first performance as husband and wife on Thursday, surprising visitors to Shelton's Ole Red bar in Tishomingo, Oklahoma with an impromptu performance. According to videos shared by fans, the couple set up on a pair of stools in the middle of the bar, Shelton with an acoustic guitar as they played several of their respective hit songs as well as their duets including "Happy Anywhere."

In a break between songs, Shelton joked with the crowd he couldn't believe Stefani was singing in the small bar in his home state. "Y'all Gwen Stefani is singing in Tishomingo, Oklahoma right now," he said to cheers from the crowd. "What planet is this all of a sudden? What is this world?" "I thought it was Gwen Shelton now," Stefani said as the band started up their next song.

It was really fun to watch the whole rehearsal though, they played several songs a couple of different times each to work out different issues with them. And Gwen did Don’t speak 3 or 4 times, she was trying to get Rob to do a slower, more drawn out arrangement for the ending. pic.twitter.com/I1zhGZxQk1 — Paisley (@LoveFaithTruth1) July 16, 2021

A fan who was in attendance documented the brief set in a Twitter thread, writing that the performance was a rehearsal for some upcoming shows and that the pair played several songs multiple times to work out different issues including No Doubt's hit "Don't Speak." Another fan posted a photo of Stefani showing off her new wedding ring, which the fan wrote is "massive."

Shelton and Stefani will soon take the stage together in Nashville, where they are both scheduled to play during the newly-announced CMA Summer Jam, which is scheduled for July 27 and 28. The newlyweds will perform on July 27 at Nashville's outdoor Ascend Amphitheater. The duo is still in Oklahoma following their July 3 wedding, which took place on Shelton's ranch in his home state.

The Oklahoma ceremony was attended by around 40 of the couple's friends and family members, including The Voice host Carson Daly, who officiated the wedding. "It was as elegant and refined and cool as Gwen is, and it was country and down-home and fun as Blake is," he said of the wedding on the Today show after the fact. "They just work. They're an unlikely pair. They're like if you paired delicious fried chicken with a glass of champagne. On paper, on the menu, it doesn't seem to work, but it works. They're comfort food with class, and everybody roots for that."