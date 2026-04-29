Riley Green Performs New Song on ‘Marshals’

Riley Green just pulled double duty on Marshals.

The country star can currently be seen on the Yellowstone spinoff as Navy SEAL veteran Garrett.

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Green made his first appearance in Episode 8 of Marshals and returned in Episode 9, which aired on Sunday. Aside from saving lives, Garrett has been struggling to pursue music in Nashville. He was ultimately fired from his position on the SEAL team by Logan Marshall-Green’s Cal, but he’s starting to connect with the Marshals, and Cal is warming up to him. By the end of the episode, as the team sat under the stars at East Camp, Garrett performed the song “My Way.”

“In Low Places” — CBS Original Series MARSHALS, scheduled to air on Sunday, April 26 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT). Pictured: Riley Green as Garrett. Photo: Fred Hayes/CBS

The song released on April 17, so the timing couldn’t be more perfect. Since Garrett is a struggling musician, it’s possible fans will hear even more of Green’s music, whether old or new. Fans can either stream the song now or take a look at Green’s performance as Garrett on Marshals, with the episode streaming now on Paramount+.

It was announced in February that Green was added to the Marshals cast, guest starring in multiple episodes. “I’m so excited to be joining the cast of Marshals. Being on set with my buddy Luke Grimes made the experience even more memorable,” the CMA and ACM Award winner said in a statement via Variety. “This is my first go around in the acting space, and I couldn’t have asked for a better introduction to this world.”

The Yellowstone franchise is known for casting country stars. Morgan Wade will be appearing in the upcoming Dutton Ranch spinoff, while Tim McGraw and Faith Hill led prequel 1883. Lainey Wilson and Ryan Bingham appeared in Yellowstone, as well as Zach Bryan, who appeared as himself. Whiskey Myers both appeared in Yellowstone and contributed to the soundtrack. On top of appearing in Marshals, Green has also had his music featured on Yellowstone.

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Of course, Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton on Yellowstone and Marshals, released his self-titled debut album in March 2024. Earlier this month, he released his sophomore album, RedBird, and had a song featured on Marshals. Whether Kayce and Garrett could ever perform together remains to be seen.

It’s unknown how many more episodes Green will be appearing in, but it’s clear that Garrett’s story is not over yet. New episodes of Marshals air on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+. Green’s new single, “My Way,” is out now.