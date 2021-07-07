All the Photos From Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Wedding

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani officially tied the knot on Saturday, July 3, saying "I Do" at a small ceremony held at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch. The newlyweds celebrated with around 40 close friends and family members and held their ceremony at a chapel Shelton had built on his property. "They purposely kept the wedding simple," a source told PEOPLE. "They didn't want a circus. In the end, they just wanted to have this moment with their loved ones." Another source added that Shelton "wanted" the wedding "to be perfect" for Stefani. "His love for her is so deep," the source said. "Having the wedding at home was a way for their families — and Gwen — to be as comfortable as possible." Scroll through to see all the photos from Shelton and Stefani's big day.

Stefani was the first to share photos from the wedding, posting a slideshow that began with a snap of her and Shelton standing outside the chapel, the ranch's stunning scenery behind then. Her post also include a photo of the couple on what looks to be a golf cart as Stefani held her bouquet in the air and sharing a kiss while standing next to their wedding cake. "July 3rd 2021 dreams do come true !!!" she wrote in her caption, thanking everyone who was involved in making the wedding come to life. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) prevnext

The wedding was officiated by the couple's good friend Carson Daly, who appeared with the newlyweds in two snaps shared by Stefani along with the caption, "thank u @carsondaly we love u!!" The close-up shot also offered a better look at Shelton's wedding ensemble, which included his trusty jeans. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) prevnext

Daly also shared his own wedding slideshow, which he started with a photo of Shelton gazing at Stefani as he walked down the aisle. The Voice host also included snaps of his own family posing on their own and with the happy couple. "Here comes the bride…so honored to get to marry two of my favorite people on earth," he wrote. "May God bless you guys in this new chapter of your lives. We love you!" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carson Daly (@carsondaly) prevnext

Wedding dress designer Vera Wang offered a look at the gown Stefani wore for the ceremony with a photo of Shelton and Stefani posing outside, which she captioned, "Fairytale love….. soooo happy for you both! XXV. And yes, the bride wore white." Stefani's dress was a custom georgette gown with a plunging sweetheart neckline a fitted bodice, cutaway back and a high low hand tumbled tulle skirt. She completed the look with stiletto white cowboy boots by Le Silla and her signature red lipstick. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vera Wang (@verawang) prevnext

The No Doubt singer wore two dresses for her big day, and she showed off the second, a shorter dress with a sweetheart neckline and tulle skirt also by Wang, in an additional photo. Stefani completed her second look with her cowboy boots and a short veil with a bow and appliqués that matched the ones on her skirt. "You need a party dress when u get to marry @blakeshelton," her caption read. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) prevnext

Wang also offered a look at the reception decor in a black and white photo she posted of Shelton and Stefani sharing a dance with one of their dogs by their side. Guests behind the couple were seated at a table decorated with multiple candelabras and lanterns lined the stairway behind the dance floor. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vera Wang (@verawang) prevnext