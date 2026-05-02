Major Country Star Sets Guest Appearance on ‘Sheriff Country’

Sheriff Country is turning up the heat with a major country star.

TVLine reports that Grammy winner Maren Morris will be appearing in the CBS procedural’s first season’s penultimate episode.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Airing on Friday, May 15 at 8 p.m. ET, the episode will also feature an original song by Morris, “Parachute.” The “I Can’t Love You Anymore” singer will portray Hazel, Skye’s (Amanda Arcuri) sponsor.

(Photo by John Parra/Getty Images)

“We’ve always loved bringing authentic voices from the music community into ‘Fire Country,’ and that continues with Sheriff Country,” said Max Thieriot, Fire Country and Sheriff Country co-creator and Fire Country star. “Maren is such a powerful storyteller, and having her join us felt like a natural extension of that legacy. She brings a real emotional truth and presence that fits seamlessly into this world, and we can’t wait for audiences to see what she does.”

Over on Fire Country, the series has brought on both Kane Brown and Jelly Roll in guest-starring roles. Both roles were just one-off appearances, but with Morris’ character’s connection and importance to Skye, it’s possible that this won’t be the last time fans see of her. Of course, it might also just depend on her busy schedule.

Sheriff Country is not the only CBS show that has been booking country stars as of late. Riley Green has been guest starring on fellow freshman drama Marshals as a Navy SEAL named Garrett. In a recent episode, he performed his newest single, “My Way.”

Pictured: Matt Lauria as Boone and Morena Baccarin as Sheriff Mickey Fox. Photo: Steve Wilkie/CBS

With Sheriff Country coming back for a second season this fall, it’s possible Morris won’t be the only country star making an appearance. It’s also possible that Fire Country will get some more country stars for Season 5. If anything, fans will be able to look forward to Maren Morris on Sheriff Country very soon, and there’s no telling what she will bring to the table.

There are just a few episodes left of Sheriff Country’s inaugural season, and it’s obvious that the show isn’t done throwing out surprises. This first season has been quite a roller coaster, and it’s hard to predict how these final episodes will go. New episodes of Sheriff Country air on Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+. Catch Maren Morris in the season’s penultimate episode, airing on Friday, May 15.