Dolly Parton Cancels Las Vegas Residency, Says ‘Everything Is Treatable’ in Health Update

Dolly Parton has canceled her upcoming Las Vegas residency due to health issues, as the country music legend assured her fans that “everything is treatable,” despite the setback.

The “Jolene” singer, 80, took to Instagram on Monday to share an update on her health

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On Monday, May 4, the country legend shared a rare update about her health in a lengthy Instagram Reel, writing in the caption, “Thank you for standing by me and showing me so much love and support over the past year. I’ve still got some healing to do, but I am on my way! See you soon.”

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JANUARY 28: Dolly Parton performs during “Dolly: An Original Musical” fireside chat and press conference at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on January 28, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

“Well, hey there, it’s Dolly, and I’m here to give you an update on a few things going on in my life,” Parton began the video. “First, it’s concerning my health — and I have some good news and a little bad news. But the good news is I’m responding really well to meds and treatments, and I’m improving every day. Now, the bad news is that it’s gonna take me a little while before I’m up to stage performance level because some of the meds and treatments make me a little swimmy-headed, as my grandma used to say.”

Parton joked that she couldn’t be “dizzy carrying around banjos, guitars and such on five-inch heels — and you know I’m gonna be wearing them. Not to mention all those heavy rhinestone outfits, the big hair and my…big, uh, personality. That would make anybody swimmy-headed.”

Parton compared herself to a classic car as she continued to share her update. “When they raised the hood on this old antique, they realized that I need to rebuild my engine and that my transmission is slipping, my oil pan is leaking, my muffler’s busted and my shocks and pistons need to be replaced,” she quipped. “And for sure, my spark plugs need to be changed, because you know, as well as I know, that I can’t lose my spark. I know I’m still crazy, but they didn’t mention anything about my mental health.”

Parton joked that when it comes to her issue with kidney stones, “they dig more stones out of me a year than the rock quarry in Rockwood, Tenn.,” continuing more seriously that her immune system and digestive system “got all out of whack over the past couple of years, and they’re working real hard on rebuilding their strength.”

The “9 to 5” singer is still keeping busy, despite having to cancel her Las Vegas residency, which had been rescheduled for September. Parton said she’s still preparing for her Nashville museum and hotel opening, scheduled for this year, and is still “rewriting and reworking” Dolly: A True Original Musical, which is scheduled to debut on Broadway “this fall or early winter.”

Parton then reflected on the past year, which has been her first without longtime husband Carl Dean following his death in March 2025.

“A lot of you have been concerned about me and Carl, and you were so great about that. But after going through a year of firsts, I mean the holidays, and especially our wedding anniversary, and the date of his death, March 3, that was hard for me,” the Grammy winner shared. “But I will always love him, and I will always miss him, but you would be surprised how much your love and concern meant to me during that time. Lord, my house and my porch looked like the botanical gardens….from the bottom of my heart I thank you; you have been a big part of my healing.”

“Speaking of Carl and my health, I remember back years ago, I was saying something, I was griping about something hurting, and Carl said, ‘Now, honey, you know you’ve got to remember you’re not getting any younger,” she recalled with a laugh. “I said, ‘Well, honey, you’ve got to remember that as long as there are plastic surgeons in this world, I’m not getting any older.’”

Added the “I Will Always Love You” artist, “But anyway, of course, plastic surgeons can make you look as good as you can on the outside, but it’s serious business when you’re talking about internal medicine. But I have great doctors, and they assure me that everything is treatable.”

Parton concluded by thanking her fans for being with her throughout everything, assuring, “I will always love you.”