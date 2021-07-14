Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Wedding 'Couldn't Have Been Better,' According to Insider

✖

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani married on July 3 at Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma, and several sources are spilling some details from their big day. "It was everything they wanted: family, friends, dancing, the beauty and familiarity of the Oklahoma surroundings and lots of love and laughter," one music industry source said. "It couldn't have been better."

Another source close Stefani shared that the newlyweds "talked about how they already felt married before the wedding, but when the day arrived, Gwen was still giddy and a bit nervous. It was an emotional ceremony for both of them." Shelton and Stefani got engaged in October after dating for five years but wanted to wait to celebrate their wedding until all of their family members could attend.

The music industry source noted that the couple knew "there was really no perfect time for the ceremony in light of the COVID-19 lockdown" but that "it turned out fine." "They decided on the size of the guest list as the months went on," the source continued. "They were so ready to start their lives together, and both are ecstatic." They added that Shelton and Stefani "have found true happiness as a couple and as a family and are thrilled to be married. Their friends and families are over the moon for them." The Stefani source confirmed that the both singers "seem extremely happy."

Shelton and Stefani's wedding was held at a backyard chapel on Shelton's ranch, and the reception also took place on the property. During the reception, guests danced to a playlist by DJ Lucy Wrubel and Shelton and Stefani cut into their cake, a five-tier confection that had a special meaning. Made by Fancy Cakes by Lauren, Stefani "wanted to make a sentimental statement" by recreating her parents' wedding cake.

The Oklahoma ceremony was attended by around 40 of the couple's friends and family members, including The Voice host Carson Daly, who officiated the ceremony. During the July 5 episode of Today, Daly shared that they day was "perfectly them." "It was as elegant and refined and cool as Gwen is, and it was country and down-home and fun as Blake is," he said. "They just work. They're an unlikely pair. They're like if you paired delicious fried chicken with a glass of champagne. On paper, on the menu, it doesn't seem to work, but it works. They're comfort food with class, and everybody roots for that."