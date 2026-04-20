‘Unexpected’ Star Gets 4 Years in Prison

Former Unexpected star Anthony Vanelli has been sentenced to four years in prison after violating the terms of his probation.

According to The Ashley, Vanelli, who appeared on the TLC reality TV show during its third season alongside Rilah Ferrer, was arrested in 2023 after he stabbed his mother’s boyfriend multiple times. At the time, his mother told law enforcement that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

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After he was initially found not competent to stand trial, Vanelli was sent to a treatment facility. In November, he was “competent to proceed” and was resentenced after he was found guilty of the stabbing. He was credited with 918 days for his time served in the treatment facility and was released from prison.

However, he was ordered to enter a treatment facility. Less than a week after he was transferred from police custody, Vanelli was arrested for “violation of probation/community control/summons” for failing to remain enrolled in the treatment facility’s program.

It was further reported that in late December, Vanelli was transferred to a dual-diagnosis inpatient treatment program at Crossroads. He only lasted one day at the facility before he was discharged for “displaying aggressive behavior towards staff and other clients.”

In court documents, it was recommended that Vanelli be sent to prison until he completes a mental health evaluation. If he is “deemed incompetent,” Vanelli will be placed in a long-term health institution.

“The offender poses a threat to himself and the community,” the recommendation states. “The offender has proven that he is in need of a stricter form of treatment as evident by his unpredictable behavior that led to his unsuccessful discharge from the Crossroads Program.”

During the resentencing, the judge gave Vanelli 51 months and 11 days in a Florida prison. He did receive credit for the 99 days he already served.

Before the stabbing incident, Vanelli had other run-ins with the law. He was previously arrested twice in 2021 for allegedly stealing his grandmother’s vehicle and firing a weapon at his former stepfather’s house. He was later arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.

In 2022, Vanelli was arrested for allegedly tampering with his ankle monitor. He also attempted to run from a police officer.

He currently has no relationship with Ferrer or their daughter.



