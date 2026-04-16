Culinary Personality Secretly Welcomed a Baby Boy

YouTube culinary staple Lily Burrola is a new mama. She announced she recently welcomed a baby in an Instagram post, revealing behind the scenes photos of her pregnancy journey equipped with ultrasound photos.

“Didn’t think it was possible to love a little guy so much. Welcome to the world, Emilio Wayne Burrola ❤️ 📷: @jake_fred_13,” she captioned the carousel of photos.

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The last two photos show her newborn son, one of himself with her holding his face, and another laying with his father using the skin to skin method. Skin-to-skin contact involves placing a naked baby (diaper only) directly onto a parent’s bare chest, immediately after birth or for comfort later.

Fans flocked to the comment section of the post. “YOU WERENT JOKING ABOUT THE PREGNANCY?!?!?? OH MY GOD CONGRATULATIONS” one wrote. “Oh hey Lily is pregnant…OH HEY LILY HAD A BABY?!?!” another chimed in. “I KNEW IT! On of the episodes of her doing mythical kitchen i noticed she had a bump!!!! I KNEW IT!! You are gonna be an awesome mom!!!” another wrote. “You gaslight us so much, I still dont believe it 🤣. Congrats on the addition to the family!” a user commented.Burrola is the head chef and senior culinary producer for Last Meals by Mythical. There’s currently a cookbook for purchase.

“When it comes to food—the good, the gooder, and the shockingly not un-good—Mythical Chef Josh, Rhett & Link, and the Mythical Kitcheneers have just about done it all. They’ve taste-tested, mythbusted, and dreamed up the most inventive, delicious, and ridiculous foods imaginable, all for your eyeballs to eat on-screen. But, since your mouth does a much better job of eating than your eyeballs, this flavor-packed cookbook is bringing the best of the Mythical extended universe into your kitchen,” the description reads. The cookbook includes new recipes and fan favorites already tested.