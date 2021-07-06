Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Confirm Wedding, Reveal First Photos of the Ceremony

✖

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton celebrated the Fourth of July weekend with more than just fireworks. The two married on Saturday at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch, where the couple has spent most of the coronavirus pandemic. After aerial photos of the wedding surfaced late Sunday night, Stefani confirmed the happy news by sharing photos on Instagram Monday night.

The former No Doubt singer first shared a clip of herself from the morning of the wedding, as she put on her veil. Next, she shared gorgeous photos from the wedding and its reception, showing off the intricate wedding dress she wore. "Dreams do come true!" she wrote, adding "I love you" to Shelton. The "Minimum Wage" singer also shared Shelton's post on his own Instagram page.

Stefani, 51, tagged almost everyone involved in the wedding in her caption, including The Voice host Carson Daly, who officiated the wedding. There were only about 40 guests at the wedding, with only close friends and family invited. Daly certainly met both of those criteria as he has become friends with Shelton as the two have starred on The Voice since it started in 2011.

"He’s become one of the closest people in my life, to be honest with you," Daly said of Shelton on the Today Show recently. Shelton is the one person on The Voice Daly has become the closest to, with their families even vacationing together. “Aside from what the show, from an employment standpoint, has done for me and my family, you know, my friendship with Blake is probably the next best thing I've yielded by being on the show," Daly said.

Stefani's dress was a Vera Wang ensemble, reports PEOPLE. The veil seen in Stefani's first post was actually worn during the reception, not for the ceremony. Before the reception began, Stefani changed into a different dress, described as a "custom lily-white Italian silk crepe and hand tumbled tulle strapless mini dress." The dress included "hand pieced silk, crystal, and sequin embroidered foliage delicately trickling from the waist down the skirt," according to Wang. The dress also included three baby love birds sewn into it to represent Stefani's children.

This is Stefani's second marriage. She was previously married to musician Gavin Rossdale from 2002 to 2015. Rossdale and Stefani are parents to sons Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7. Shelton was previously married to Kaynette Gern from 2003 to 2006 and Miranda Lambert from 2011 to 2015. Stefani and Shelton began dating in 2015 after meeting on The Voice. They got engaged in October 2020.

Shelton and Stefani, who have dueted on the hits "Nobody But You" and "Happy Anywhere," spent most of the past year in Oklahoma with her three sons. The couple planned to keep their wedding small to be safe during the pandemic. "It's gonna be like, my mom and my dad and just literally gonna be just family," Stefani told Seth Meyers in April. "We are looking forward to that though. It's gonna be fun. We're gonna make it really fun."