Country Singer Joins ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff ‘Dutton Ranch’

A country singer is joining the Yellowstone franchise.

Deadline reports that Morgan Wade will be recurring in Paramount+’s upcoming Dutton Ranch series.

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Wade is set to portray Carol, “a bartender at the local watering hole in Rio Paloma, Texas, who sees all.” She joins series regulars Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly, whose Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton leave Yellowstone for Texas in the new spinoff premiering on May 15. The cast also includes Finn Little, who returns as Carter, a child taken under Beth and Rip’s wing in Yellowstone; Ed Harris; Annette Bening; Juan Pablo Raba; Jai Courtney; J.R. Villarreal; Marc Menchaca; and Natalie Alyn Lind.

(Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Per the official logline, “As Beth and Rip fight to build a future together – far from the ghosts of Yellowstone – they collide with brutal new realities and a ruthless rival ranch that will stop at nothing to protect its empire. In South Texas, blood runs deeper, forgiveness is fleeting, and the cost of survival might just be your soul.”

Wade, 31, released her debut album, Reckless, in 2021, which peaked at No. 30 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart. Rolling Stone named Reckless as 2021’s Best Americana Album. She then released Psychopath in 2023 and Obsessed in 2024. Her latest album, The Party Is Over (recovered), dropped in August. In 2024, Wade opened for Alanis Morissette on her The Triple Moon Tour, as well as for Shinedown in 2025. She’s done two headlining tours, most recently in 2025.

L-R: Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler and Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton in Dutton Ranch, episode 1, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.

Created by executive producer and showrunner Chad Feehan and based on characters created by executive producers Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, Dutton Ranch is also executive produced by David C. Glasser, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Christina Alexandra Voros, Michael Friedman, Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, and Keith Cox. Dutton Ranch is produced by Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios.

Dutton Ranch marks the latest Yellowstone spinoff and the third one just this year. Marshals, following Luke Grimes’ Kayce Dutton, and The Madison, starring Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell, premiered in March on CBS and Paramount+, respectively. Both shows have already been renewed for Season 2, while The Madison has also been picked up for a third season. Fans will have to tune in to Dutton Ranch on May 15 on Paramount+ to see if it will bring the same kind of magic.