Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Wedding Cake Had a 'Sentimental' Meaning

✖

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Oklahoma wedding had a number of personal touches, including their five-tier wedding cake. Made by Fancy Cakes by Lauren, the traditional dessert featured detailed free-hand piping work, swan pillars and a traditional bride and groom cake topper resembling Shelton and Stefani on their wedding day.

Bakery owner Lauren Kitchens shared the story behind the cake on Instagram, revealing that Stefani "wanted to make a sentimental statement" by recreating her parents' wedding cake. "Both of Gwen’s parents were there to see her honor them with this cake," Kitchens wrote before sharing the details behind the dessert. "This style of cake has become a lost art of free-hand piping called Lambeth Cake Design. It’s slowly making a comeback in weddings and I’m sure Gwen and Blake have just pushed Lambeth right back into demand with their five-tier beauty."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fancy Cakes By Lauren (@fancycakesbylauren)

The post included a number of photos of the finished cake as well as a collage of inspiration photos and the sketch Kitchens created for the famous couple's cake. "Complete with white swan pillars, bells, tiny sugar flowers, and white chocolate cherubs," she continued. "All of the small piping details are layers upon layers of intricate Royal icing that creates an elaborate cake design fit for (literally) America royalty. Scroll through to find inspiration photos, cake sketches, and detail shots of the cake. Congratulations to this wonderful couple!!! Gwen, you got your cowboy!"

Along with the cake, Stefani also added a personal touch to the chapel-length veil she wore during her wedding ceremony, which was embroidered with her name, Shelton's name and the names of her three sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo. "She's able to lean on Blake to be an extra dad," a source told PEOPLE of Shelton's bond with Stefani's sons. "He's a wonderful role model for Gwen's sons. The kids love him and have a really special bond with Blake."

(Photo: Instagram / Gwen Stefani)

Today show co-anchor Carson Daly, who officiated the wedding, shared a few more details about Shelton and Stefani's special day during Tuesday morning's show, calling the event "perfectly them." "It was as elegant and refined and cool as Gwen is, and it was country and down-home and fun as Blake is," he said. "They just work. They're an unlikely pair. They're like if you paired delicious fried chicken with a glass of champagne. On paper, on the menu, it doesn't seem to work, but it works. They're comfort food with class, and everybody roots for that."