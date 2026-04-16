Cop Show Starring ‘Friends’ Favorite in the Works at CBS

Matt LeBlanc is looking to make his return to TV with a new police drama at CBS.

The Friends alum stars in Flint (working title), a new series in development at the network from 24 showrunner Evan Katz, as well as CBS Studios and Jerry Bruckheimer Television. LeBlanc also helped develop the series with Katz and would serve as an executive producer in addition to starring.

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“Flint tells the story of a burnt-out LAPD detective who, on the verge of retirement, is blindsided when the city extends his service by five years,” according to the official description. “Determined to get fired, he breaks rules and disobeys orders, which, to his dismay, makes him an even better cop.”

Should Flint receive a series order, it’s expected to air as part of CBS’ 2027-2028 season.

This will be LeBlanc’s first return to CBS since his comedy Man With a Plan aired on the network for four seasons from 2016 to 2020.

Also in development at CBS are the forensic drama I Know Who You Are and the comedy Hilda! In Lights, both of which have had three scripts ordered by the network.

I Know Who You Are “centers on a brilliant forensic genealogist who gets pulled back into the police force she walked away from and the partner she left behind,” according to the official logline. “Using DNA technology to follow genetic breadcrumbs, the pair unearth long-buried secrets to crack the most impossible of cases — all while quietly pursuing the one case that broke them apart.” The show, which is written and executive-produced by Corinne Kingsbury, is inspired by Barbara Rae-Venter’s memoir of the same name.

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Hilda! In Lights, which is written and executive-produced by Abbey Caldwell, is described as “one of those classic shows about a spunky, small-town upstart who moves to the big city to make it on her own. There’s just one teeny, tiny, totally inconsequential difference … our hero is a 70-year-old woman named Hilda.”

CBS also confirmed previous reports that a medical spinoff in the same world as Fire Country and Sheriff Country is in early development.

CBS also has three new series joining its fall 2026 lineup — NCIS: New York, which features LL Cool J reprising his NCIS: Los Angeles role and Scott Caan; Cupertino, bringing together Robert and Michelle King with Mike Colter; and Eternally Yours, from the creators of Ghosts.