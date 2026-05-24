Netflix’s Top 6 Movies Today and How They Compare to Polymarket’s Predictions

Netflix’s current list of hit movies seems to be solidifying — and Polymarket reflects that.

The current big Netflix documentary is pulling in lots of viewers, and most people think it will win the week overall in terms of Netflix views.

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Continue on to see the Netflix top movie list as it currently stands on Sunday (May 24, 2026), as well as the current Polymarket odds around this week’s U.S. Netflix viewership. Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about them.

6. Swapped

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Official Synopsis: “A buddy comedy about a small woodland creature (voiced by Academy Award-winning Michael B. Jordan) and a majestic bird (voiced by Juno Temple)—natural sworn enemies of The Valley—who suddenly swap bodies and must team up (while walking in each other’s feathers and fur) to survive the wildest adventure of their lives.”

5. Remarkably Bright Creatures

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Official Synopsis: “Based on the bestselling phenomenon by Shelby Van Pelt comes the story of Tova, a widow who forms an unlikely friendship with the curmudgeonly Marcellus — a giant pacific octopus that lives at the aquarium where she works. Unbeknownst to Tova, Marcellus is on a mission to solve a mystery that will heal the widow’s heart and lead her to a life-changing discovery.”

4. Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard

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Official Synopsis: “Based on a true story of best friends Magen (Emily Osment) and Heidi (Anna Hopkins) who have known each other for a decade. Pretending to be pregnant at the same time as her friend, Magen makes the journey from Houston to Austin to be by Heidi’s side once she learns she is ready to give birth. However, when Heidi goes missing with her newborn daughter just a few weeks after giving birth, suspicions about Magen’s loyalty and her true intentions are questioned. Authorities begin to suspect that she is hiding a huge secret as they begin to uncover her twisted and elaborate plan.”

3. Ladies First

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Official Synopsis: “Damien Sachs (Sacha Baron Cohen) seemingly has it all: money, power, and a never ending stream of casual flings. As he prepares to ascend to the role of CEO at a leading advertising agency, his life is turned upside down when he wakes up in his worst nightmare: a parallel world dominated by women. Where he once ruled the boardroom, he now finds himself humbled and going head-to-head with the newly fierce and fearless Alex Fox (Rosamund Pike). With the rules of engagement changed and Alex at the top of her game, the two boldly battle it out in a playful and satirical comedy about what happens when the script is flipped.”

2. GOAT

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Official Synopsis: “… an original action-comedy set in an all-animal world. The story follows Will, a small goat with big dreams who gets a once-in-a-lifetime shot to join the pros and play roarball – a high-intensity, co-ed, full-contact sport dominated by the fastest, fiercest animals in the world. Will’s new teammates aren’t thrilled about having a little goat on their roster, but Will is determined to revolutionize the sport and prove once and for all that ‘smalls can ball!’”

1. The Crash

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Official Synopsis: “A car carrying three young adults slams into a brick building at 100 miles per hour in Strongsville, Ohio, leaving two lives lost and one sole survivor. The driver, 17-year-old Mackenzie Shirilla, was driving her boyfriend, Dom, and his friend, Davion, home from a party when the unthinkable happened. But as detectives comb through the wreckage, what first appears to be a tragic accident begins to look like a calculated crime scene. The Crash takes a deep dive into the volatile relationship at the center, examining the shifting narratives of that fateful night to explore where a fatal mistake ends and cold-blooded murder begins.”

Polymarket Odds on the Next Top Netflix Movie

(Credit: Netflix)

Sunday’s rankings reflect the current Polymarket odds for “What will be the top US Netflix movie this week?“

The Crash is the top choice, with a 99% chance of winning the week. Remarkably Bright Creatures is the outside favorite to somehow earn the most views, but Polymarket only gives the film a 1% chance of overtaking The Crash.

The terms of the market specify the result will be based on Netflix updates “its Top 10 Movies list on top10.netflix.com on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, 3:00 PM ET, reflecting viewership from the previous week (Monday to Sunday).”











