Carson Daly Wants Blake Shelton to Record the Song He Performed as His Wedding Vows to Gwen Stefani

When Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani got married earlier this month, Shelton didn't go with the traditional wedding vows — instead, he sang his new bride a song that he had written just for her. Carson Daly, who officiated the wedding, opened up about the special moment on the Today show, sharing that the song Shelton sang was called "Reach the Star."

Daly shared that prior to the wedding, he had suggested to the couple that they write their own vows, which the duo was "really reluctant" to do. "At the wedding, Gwen starts, and she wrote this, 'Since I was a little girl ...' And she crushes, not a dry eye in the church. ... It was so perfect," the host recalled. "I said to Blake when she was done, 'Top that, buddy.' And Blake starts by saying, 'Gwen's always giving me a hard time about not writing enough songs, so I wrote a song.'

"Guitar comes in frame, stool, next thing you know, he wrote her a song, he sings her a song while he's crying that he wrote specifically for her," he continued. "Not a dry eye in the house."

"Hopefully he'll record it," Daly said of the emotional track. "It'll put everybody in the wedding at that moment if he records that song." In the unlikely event that Shelton does record and release the song and accompanies it with a music video of footage from his and Stefani's wedding, he would join a number of his fellow country artists who have done the same including Kane Brown, Scotty McCreery and Dan + Shay.

Daly serves as the host of The Voice and has become good friends with both Shelton and Stefani during their time on the show — Shelton has been coaching since 2011 and Stefani joined for her first season in 2014.

"He’s become one of the closest people in my life, to be honest with you," Daly said. "We're very close, which is ironic because I — obviously, you know, I’m a producer on the show, I'm involved in recruiting coaches. I've talked some people into doing the show. And he was the person I knew the least. And so it's just ironic that 10 years later, he's the one that I'm definitely closest with. Our families vacation together at this point, and so I'm very grateful."

Daly and Stefani have actually known each other for a longer period of time than Daly and Shelton, having met 25 years ago when Daly was a rising radio DJ and Stefani's band, No Doubt, was making it big. Daly added, "Aside from what the show, from an employment standpoint, has done for me and my family, you know, my friendship with Blake is probably the next best thing I've yielded by being on the show."