‘Home Improvement’ Star Zachery Ty Bryan Sentenced to Over a Year in Jail

Zachery Ty Bryan has been sentenced to 16 months behind bars following his February 2024 DUI arrest.

The Home Improvement alum, 44, was sentenced on Monday after being arrested in La Quinta, Calif., and charged with felony DUI and contempt of court, as per TMZ. Having struck a plea deal with prosecutors, Bryan pleaded guilty to DUI on Monday and admitted to an enhancement for driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.15% or higher as well as an enhancement for having two prior DUI convictions.

Videos by PopCulture.com

SANTA MONICA, CA – NOVEMBER 13: Actor Zachery Ty Bryan attends the P.S. ARTS’ Express Yourself 2016 event at Barker Hangar on November 13, 2016 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

Bryan was sentenced to serve 16 months in the county jail and was denied probation. With 57 days of jail credit to his name, the former child actor will spend just over 14 months incarcerated.

Bryan is also set to appear in court in Lane County, Ore., on March 2 for a probation violation hearing relating to his July 2023 domestic violence arrest, after which he pleaded guilty to felony assault in the fourth degree constituting domestic violence and was sentenced to seven days in jail.

Bryan was then accused of violating his probation on Nov. 29, 2025, when he and his fiancée, Johnnie Faye Cartwright, were arrested. Cartwright has pleaded not guilty to one count of DUI, two counts of recklessly endangering another person and three counts of reckless driving.

Bryan has admitted to three probation violations, leading to the recommendation that he serve the original 19-20 month sentence he faced with his 2023 conviction, according to KEZI.

HOME IMPROVEMENt’s tim allen and zachery ty bryan in 1996. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Bryan has had numerous brushes with the law over the past five years, having been charged with felony strangulation, fourth-degree assault and interfering with making a police report back in 2020. He ultimately pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor domestic violence charges instead and served seven days in jail. In January 2025, he was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic violence charges after allegedly choking Cartwright and punching her in the face.