LeAnn Rimes Sobs in ‘Healing’ ‘Deep Jaw Release’ Procedure

LeAnn Rimes just had a very healing procedure.

In an Instagram Reel, the country star sobbed after getting a deep jaw release.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Self-care provider Human Garage, which specializes in fascial maneuvers, shared a video of Rimes, 43, experiencing a “deep jaw release” technique with their co-founder, Garry Lineham. “Healing isn’t always quiet,” reads the caption. “Sometimes it’s a physical letting go of things we didn’t even know we were carrying.”

In the video, posted on March 29, Rimes is getting the procedure done and bracing herself with all of the tension in her jaw. When the procedure is over, and she feels that release, the emotions are overwhelming. Rimes sobs over the release, hoping that part of her life is finally over.

“You can see the exact moment the tension breaks and the emotional weight lifts, leaving her feeling visibly lighter and more aligned,” explains the caption. “The jaw is one of the body’s primary storage sites for stress. When we hold back our voice or push through pressure, the fascia in the face and neck ‘locks’ to protect us. By using the maneuvers to signal safety to the nervous system, we can finally allow that stored energy to move. The jaw is one of the body’s primary storage sites for stress. When we hold back our voice or push through pressure, the fascia in the face and neck ‘locks’ to protect us. By using the maneuvers to signal safety to the nervous system, we can finally allow that stored energy to move.”

(Disney/Jake Giles Netter) LEANN RIMES

According to PEOPLE, the 9-1-1: Nashville star’s visit to Human Garage comes after her fake teeth fell out while performing at The Skagit Casino Resort in Washington in June. She later revealed in an Instagram video that she was undergoing a “plasma exchange” at Next Health in Nashville for a second time.

“Listening to my body and choosing what feels supportive for this season of healing, especially after a very busy year of filming and touring,” Rimes wrote in the caption of the video, posted on Jan. 15. “I demand so much from my body, and it’s incredibly important to me to take the best care of it I possibly can.”

She went on to explain that the $10,000 treatment helps to “clear micro-toxins, such as mold and microplastics and this time, I’ve added stem cells to encourage overall repair. I also want to say this with care. I’m very aware that access to treatments like this isn’t universal. I share with sensitivity and humility, not as a prescription, but as information about what’s been working for me.”