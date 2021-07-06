Gwen Stefani's 2 Wedding Dresses Included Subtle Nods to Blake Shelton and Her Kids

✖

After six years together, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani tied the knot over the weekend in a ceremony that was the perfect blend of country and glamour. Taking place at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch in a chapel he built exclusively for them on July 3, Stefani took to social media on Monday to share news alongside photographs of the big day with all eyes on not one but two stunning white gowns. Custom designed by Vera Wang, the dresses might have included a touch of Stefani's edgy personality, but they also paid homage to her three children and new husband.

With the first gown worn by Stefani for her "I dos" to Shelton in the intimate ceremony officiated by their friend and The Voice host, Carson Daly, the Vera Wang design per a report from PEOPLE featured a custom lily-white silk georgette gown with a sweetheart plunging neckline with a fitted bodice, and high-low hand tumbled tulle skirt and a cutaway back. In the photos, Stefani can be seen keeping her hair pretty simple, pulled away into a ponytail under her white chapel length veil, which featured hand-embroidered names of Shelton, Stefani and Stefani's three sons, Kingston James McGregor, 15; Zuma Nesta Rock, 12; and Apollo Bowie Flynn, 7. As previously reported, it was revealed her sons, whom she shares with ex Gavin Rossdale, would be "very involved" in the ceremony as Shelton.

That wasn't the only homage paid to her children and husband. They were featured most sweetly in her reception dress, featuring a tumbled tulle strapless mini, which was in every right a party dress. Featuring a pair of hand-sewn love birds paying tribute to the couple on the custom white lily Italian silk crepe, the design also integrated her sons as three baby love birds highlighting the hand-pieced silk, crystal and sequin embroidered foliage around her waist.

The 51-year-old No Doubt singer paired the look with sky-high stiletto white cowboy boots from Le Silla while keeping it fresh with the likes of a shorter veil featuring floral appliqués and a white bow. Per PEOPLE magazine, the look was also glamorously accessorized with a little bit of glitter in the form of gold bangle bracelets, sparkling earrings, and a cross necklace.

The couple first announced their engagement in October 2020, after five years of dating. Stefani took to Instagram at the time to share a photo of herself sharing a glimpse of her engagement ring while giving her husband-to-be at the time a big kiss. While details were unknown surrounding their wedding, it was just last month that rumors began swirling that a vow exchange was on the way.

Stefani and the 45-year-old Shelton began their relationship in 2015 after getting close as coaches on The Voice, struggling through similar situations — her divorce from Blur frontman Rossdale and Shelton from fellow country star, Miranda Lambert. While this is Stefani's second marriage, this will be Shelton's third. The pair have collaborated musically over the years with songs like "Go Ahead and Break My Heart" off Shelton's 2016 album If I'm Honest and Stefani's "You Make It Feel Like Christmas."